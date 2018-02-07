Cover, Football, National Signing Day, Sports

Canes secure top-10 recruiting class, coaches react

Mark Richt

Miami football head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media on National Signing Day Feb. 7 at the Mann Auditorium in the Schwartz Center. The Hurricanes signed four recruits on Wednesday, bringing their 2018 class number to 23 players. The class ranks No. 7 in the country. Photo credit: Josh White

What started as a “home run” in the early signing period as described by Mark Richt turned into a flat-out win for Miami Hurricanes football on Wednesday.

The Canes locked in what is currently the No. 7 ranked 2018 recruiting class in the country on National Signing Day – the first top-10 class for the program since 2012.

Four players officially signed Wednesday morning, adding to the 19 that signed in December.

“I am thrilled about our 2018 recruiting class – one of the best ones I’ve ever been involved in,” Richt said. “We covered all our needs.”

Five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, four-star quarterback Jarren Williams, four-star tight end Brevin Jordan, four-star defensive tackle Nesta Silvera, four-star wide receiver Mark Pope and four-star cornerback Al Blades Jr. highlight the class.

Silvera announced his decision on national television Wednesday morning while putting on a Miami ball cap.

“I think he is the best three-technique [defensive tackle]in the state,” Richt said. “He was very excited over the phone.”

Here is the class breakdown by national ranking:

5-star:

Lorenzo Lingard – RB, No. 25

4-star:

Brevin Jordan – TE, No. 33

Nesta Silvera – DT, No. 54

Mark Pope – WR, No. 67

Jarren Williams – PRO, No. 77

Al Blades Jr. – CB, No. 97

Delone Scaife – OG, No. 148

Brian Hightower – WR, No. 153

Cam’Ron Davis – RB, No. 172

Gurvan Hall – S, No. 184

Gilbert Frierson – CB, No. 200

Will Mallory – TE, No. 211

Cleveland Reed – OG, No. 259

Marquez Ezzard – ATH, No. 345

D.J. Ivey – CB, No. 351

3-Star:

Daquris Wiggins – WR, No. 463

John Campbell – OT, No. 480

Gregory Rousseau – WDE, No. 484

Patrick Joyner – WDE, No. 668

Jordan Miller – DT, N/A

Nigel Bethal – CB, N/A

Realus George – FB, N/A

Bubba Baxa – K, N/A

“We’re another class away from having 85 guys who can really play championship football,” Richt said. “If we keep signing at this rate, there will be plenty of happy Hurricanes fans.”

February 7, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


