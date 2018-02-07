Canes secure top-10 recruiting class, coaches react

What started as a “home run” in the early signing period as described by Mark Richt turned into a flat-out win for Miami Hurricanes football on Wednesday.

The Canes locked in what is currently the No. 7 ranked 2018 recruiting class in the country on National Signing Day – the first top-10 class for the program since 2012.

Four players officially signed Wednesday morning, adding to the 19 that signed in December.

“I am thrilled about our 2018 recruiting class – one of the best ones I’ve ever been involved in,” Richt said. “We covered all our needs.”

Five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, four-star quarterback Jarren Williams, four-star tight end Brevin Jordan, four-star defensive tackle Nesta Silvera, four-star wide receiver Mark Pope and four-star cornerback Al Blades Jr. highlight the class.

Silvera announced his decision on national television Wednesday morning while putting on a Miami ball cap.

“I think he is the best three-technique [defensive tackle]in the state,” Richt said. “He was very excited over the phone.”

“I think he is the best three-technique [defensive tackle]in the state.” – Richt says of four-star signee Nesta Silvera from American Heritage High School. Richt also talks about Marquez Ezzard, Nigel Bethel and Jordan Miller. pic.twitter.com/Ql5t4KiBwr — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) February 7, 2018

Here is the class breakdown by national ranking:

5-star:

Lorenzo Lingard – RB, No. 25

4-star:

Brevin Jordan – TE, No. 33



Nesta Silvera – DT, No. 54



Mark Pope – WR, No. 67

Jarren Williams – PRO, No. 77

“Malik is our starting quarterback, but he, like everybody else, needs to prove that it should stay that way.” – Richt. He also commented about four-star quarterback Jarren Williams. pic.twitter.com/F70isBfumo — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) February 7, 2018

Al Blades Jr. – CB, No. 97

Cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph talks new talent for 2018. @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/JNLSB157Eo — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) February 7, 2018

Delone Scaife – OG, No. 148

Brian Hightower – WR, No. 153

Cam’Ron Davis – RB, No. 172

Gurvan Hall – S, No. 184

Gilbert Frierson – CB, No. 200

Will Mallory – TE, No. 211

Cleveland Reed – OG, No. 259

Marquez Ezzard – ATH, No. 345

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans talks Mark Pope, Brian Hightower and newly signed Marquez Ezzard. @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/B15cPow8v1 — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) February 7, 2018

D.J. Ivey – CB, No. 351

3-Star:

Daquris Wiggins – WR, No. 463

John Campbell – OT, No. 480

Gregory Rousseau – WDE, No. 484

Patrick Joyner – WDE, No. 668

Jordan Miller – DT, N/A

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz reacts to National Singing Day. @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/wYE56eE6fz — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) February 7, 2018

Nigel Bethal – CB, N/A

Realus George – FB, N/A

Bubba Baxa – K, N/A

“We’re another class away from having 85 guys who can really play championship football,” Richt said. “If we keep signing at this rate, there will be plenty of happy Hurricanes fans.”