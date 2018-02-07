Edge

9 Valentine's Day date ideas for you and your boo

Catch a movie or a concert at Soundscape Park

Located in Miami Beach, this new outdoor space boasts a 7,000-square-foot projection wall to watch your favorite movie or see your favorite musician perform live. Pack a picnic for the day and lay a towel under the palm trees for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience.

Soundscape Park is located at 400 17th St., Miami Beach, Fla. 33139

Explore the Historic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Built in 1914 by businessman James Deering, Vizcaya offers a glimpse of Italian Renaissance style just a short drive from campus. This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a stroll through the lush, manicured gardens and a tour of the historic mansion. After a day of walking, have a seat outside and cool down with a scoop, or three, of ice cream from the Vizcaya Café and Shop.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is located at 3251 S Miami Ave., Miami, Fla. 33129

Plan an affordable beach picnic

For a date that won’t break the bank, have a picnic on the beach. On the shores of Crandon Park Beach in Key Biscayne, spread out a blanket under the palm trees and watch night fall over Miami. With a bottle of wine and a home-cooked meal, a beach picnic is a romantic way to end your Valentine’s Day.

Crandon Park Beach is located at 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, Fla. 33149

Pick strawberries at Knaus Berry Farm

If you don’t mind the drive to Homestead, Knaus Berry Farm is the perfect place to spend your Valentine’s Day. Enjoy an afternoon of picking strawberries and eating fruit pies under the warm Florida sun. Before you leave, make sure to taste the famous Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls, which, with their delicious cinnamon-sugar glaze, will leave you smiling for the rest of the day.

Knaus Berry Farms is located at 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead, Fla. 33031


Skate the day away at Super Wheels Miami

For a fun and quirky date, visit one of the only indoor roller skating facilities in Miami, where you can skate all day and night to old-school jams or the latest hits. Make sure to take a break from skating to play arcade games or grab a slice of pizza from the snack bar for the full experience.

Super Wheels Miami is located at 12265 SW 112th St., Miami, Fla. 33186

Spend the afternoon at Wynwood Yard

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy the scheduled events at Wynwood Yard. From the Right on Target cooking classes by chef Julie Frans to yoga with Andrew or DIY Crafts for Self-Love with Essential Oils, Wynwood Yard offers a variety of fun activities. After these events, take a short walk to The Salty Donut for delicious, handmade doughnuts. The shop offers an assortment of unique flavors to satisfy Valentine’s Day cravings, including maple bacon to Nutella.

The Wynwood Yard is located at 56 NW 29th St., Miami, Fla. 33127

Watch the sun set under Rickenbacker Causeway

If you’re slightly more adventurous, take a drive to the Rickenbacker Causeway. Instead of crossing it into Key Biscayne, pull off underneath the bridge. For an inexpensive yet romantic end to your night, bring a bottle of champagne and watch the sun set in shades of red, orange and gold over the Miami skyline.

Explore the art world at Pérez Art Museum Miami

At Pérez Art Museum Miami, commonly known as PAMM, explore the variety of 20th century and contemporary artwork from world-renowned artists. After viewing the exhibits, relax and enjoy a romantic meal at the waterfront café, Verde, which offers views of Biscayne Bay.

The Pérez Art Museum Miami is located at 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Fla. 33132

Take a painting class at Color Me Mine


Walk around The Shops at Sunset Place, where you can take a class at the world’s leading pottery studio chain. At Color Me Mine, you can channel your inner artist and enjoy an afternoon painting pottery pieces with your sweetheart.

Color Me Mine is located at 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami, Fla. 33143

February 7, 2018

Reporters

Anya Balsamides


