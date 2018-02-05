Lonnie Walker IV proving to be NBA player in the making

Lonnie Walker IV’s stock is rising with professional scouts, and there’s a growing chance that he will play in the NBA come fall 2018.

After averaging nearly 18 points and shooting 41 percent on three-pointers over his last seven games, Walker is projected to be selected with the No. 17 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the latest 2018 mock draft, according to nbadraft.net.

The freshman from Reading, Pennsylvania, is only getting better and more comfortable with each game. If the trend continues, he could be the first Miami Hurricane ever selected in the top 14, making him the first lottery pick in program history. He would also be the fifth drafted in the first round.

“He’s only scratching the surface of how good he can become,” coach Jim Larrañaga said. “He’s got himself in a really good place mentally. I’m real proud of the way he is growing as a player and as a teammate.”

Walker got off to a slow start for the first two months of the season. Some attributed this to the recovery process after dealing with a torn right meniscus in July 2017. He was out for three months. Others thought it was the difficulty in adjusting to the college game and coming off the bench that led to his struggles.

But the 6-foot-5 guard is a consistent starter now and has found his rhythm. He has upped his intensity on both sides of the court and led the Hurricanes in shot attempts in five of their last seven games. This new role has allowed him to flourish and take over on any given night.

“At this point, I don’t really feel like I’m fully a freshman anymore,” Walker said. “I have grown a lot these past few months. I know what I can do, and my teammates know what I can do. I just have to understand my capability.”

There were high expectations for Walker from the moment the 2017-2018 season tipped off. Given that he was a five-star recruit with NBA-level size, athleticism and ability to score at will, the fact he is proving to be one of the best young players in the country isn’t shocking to anyone.

But the ability to will a team to victory, something Walker has done multiple times already this season, is something that can’t be taught.

“I don’t like trailing – I don’t like losing at all,” Walker said after a win against Pittsburgh. “I kind of get into my tunnel vision mode to the point where I just feel like I have to take over. I can do whatever I want to do if I put my mind to it.”

In close game situations against Louisville, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, Walker took the game into his own hands, leading Miami with scoring runs all by himself.

“I don’t really believe in the word pressure,” Walker said. “It’s all about picking things up to another level.”

He has elevated himself on defense, too, providing game-saving blocks against Louisville and Florida State.

“I think his game is elevated because his confidence is up,” Larrañaga said. “His knowledge of what we’re doing and what he is expected to do is up. We have been running several plays for him, and he has been delivering.”

His teammates see his potential as well, especially fellow freshman guard Chris Lykes, who has also elevated his play since the start of the season.

“I have never seen someone so dedicated,” Lykes said. “There really isn’t anything he can’t do.”

The NBA Draft is in June, and with the way Walker is playing, many teams will have their eyes on him.