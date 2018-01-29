Campus Life, News

News Briefs: Week of 1/29

Safety in 60 Minutes

When: 3-4 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Whitten Learning Center, room 170

Here in Miami, hurricanes aren’t the only threat to safety. The Office of Emergency Management will inaugurate its new safety training class – All-Hazards Response Training: Safety in 60 Minutes. The hourlong training will focus on providing emergency response information to the most common hazards the campus community faces. The training is free and open to everyone.

Dancing with Dictators: A Family’s Journey from Pre-Castro Cuba to Exile in the Turbulent Sixties

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Robert and Judi Prokop Newman Alumni Center, 6200 San Amaro Dr.

The University of Miami will host Luis Santeiro, a Cuban who moved to Miami at the age of 12, for a book talk regarding his family’s experience in fleeing Fidel Castro’s communist regime and relocating to the United States. Santeiro won 20 Emmy Awards as a writer for Sesame Street and one as head writer for ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A? the first bilingual sitcom on national television.

FunDay 2018

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: UM Coral Gables Campus

FunDay, the longest standing service day at the University of Miami, will be returning for another year of service. Hundreds of UM students participate in the annual event that brings special needs members of the Miami-Dade community to campus. Each student is paired with a “buddy” to participate in activities, such as karaoke and field events.

January 29, 2018

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


