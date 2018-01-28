Miami drops overtime match to FSU despite historic shooting day

Led by senior Phil Cofer’s team-high 21 points and 8 rebounds, the Florida State Seminoles withstood a record setting three-point barrage from the visiting Miami Hurricanes in a 103-94 overtime victory on Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee to split the season series at a game apiece.

The Hurricanes (15-5, 4-4 ACC) made their living from downtown, hitting a school record 17 three-pointers on 50 percent shooting, nearly doubling the Seminoles’ makes from deep.

But even with its offensive fireworks, Miami could do little to slow its rivals on the other end, as Florida State (16-5, 5-4 ACC) led for all but four minutes.

Six Noles scored in double figures, including all five starters, and Florida State made a living at the free throw line, hitting 28 of 39 – tripling the Canes’ attempts.

FSU has won three-straight while UM has lost three of its last five games.

Miami freshman Lonnie Walker IV continued his recent string of strong play, hitting four shots from distance in a 23-point, five-assist effort. Sophomore D.J. Vasiljevic caught fire in the second half with five three-pointers and hit six total on his way to a career-high tying 20 points, and junior Anthony Lawrence II chipped in 19 points and four three-pointers to help the Canes’ scoring attack.

But every time UM would score, FSU would come right back.

The Seminoles’ lead hovered around five points for most of the second half, but late plays from Canes sophomore Bruce Brown Jr., who set up a Dewan Huell dunk to tie the score with just over a minute remaining, and Walker, who blocked Braian Angola’s attempt to win the game in regulation after just barely missing a go-ahead jumper himself, sent the game into overtime at 83 all.

In overtime, the Seminoles simply jumped on the Hurricanes right away, opening with a 10-3 scoring spurt that essentially put the game out of reach. The trio of Angola, Terance Mann and C.J. Walker led the charge, scoring or assisting on 18 of their team’s 20 points in the extra period.

Miami had opportunities early in extra minutes, namely a Vasiljevic three-pointer that circled the rim before dropping out, but couldn’t manage to keep up their three-point marksmanship.

At the half, the Canes trailed by five, and sophomore Bruce Brown had just three points. Brown didn’t end up shooting well – 5-of-14 from the field – but came out of the break more aggressive as the primary ball handler.

Brown dished out all five of his assists in the second frame and appeared to be more willing to attack the rim, drawing in defenders and feeding Lawrence, Walker and Vasiljevic a steady diet of open looks from beyond the arc.

The Hurricanes look to get back on track when they face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-14, 0-9 ACC), who have the worst conference record in the ACC. Tip-off is set for a 7 p.m. start Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Watsco Center.

Notes:

– This is the first time Miami has surrendered more than 100 points in a game since Jan. 31, 2007.

– The Hurricanes lose their first game of the season when shooting 50 percent or better. Before, they were 11-0 in those matchups.