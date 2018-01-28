Administration, Cover, News, Religious Life

Felicia Knaul challenges UM community to be vocal against injustice at annual Presidential Shabbat

IMG_9908.jpg

University Miami President Julio Frenk and Director of the University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas Felicia Knaul engaged with students and continued the decade-long tradition of Presidential Shabbats Friday night at UM. Photo credit: Kayla Haley

 

Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, happens every week at the University of Miami Hillel Braman Miller Center; however, on Jan. 26, the center hosted its annual Presidential Shabbat where first lady Felicia Knaul stressed the importance of justice in today’s world.

Knaul and Frenk continued the annual tradition which began 10 years ago with former UM President Donna Shalala. Every year, the Hillel center hosts the president of the university and family for a Shabbat service and dinner.

Shabbat service ushers in the Jewish Sabbath or day of rest. During the weekly services, candles are lit and music fills the air. Following the service, the evening meal is served and starts with blessings recited over two loaves of challah, special bread in Jewish cuisine typically eaten on ceremonial occasions.

Knaul, UM professor and director of the University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, was asked to speak about the reading from the Torah. The passage she spoke about featured one of the few prophetesses in the Torah, and to cap off social justice week, she had a personal message to add to the reading.

“We are living the ‘Me Too’ moment; a moment that is finally bringing us forward in battles that have gone on for decades and centuries regarding the harassment of women,” she said. “We are finally seeing some justice.”

Knaul challenged the audience to “not accept false leadership” which is grounded in discrimination and abuse regardless of “however white and large the walls that seemingly protect them.”

Referencing earlier verses, Knaul encouraged listeners to “remember to beat our drums to also protect those women, the many who still do not have a drum to beat.”

Frenk’s personal connection to Judaism goes back to his Jewish grandfather, who fled to Mexico from Nazi Germany. Knaul identifies as a Jewish woman and is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.

IMG_9897.JPG

Frenk breaks Challah, a bread in Jewish culture typically eaten on special occasions, at the University of Miami’s “Frank Knaul Shabbat.” Photo credit: Kayla Haley

 

Frenk said he was grateful to have Hillel host him and his family.

“I really value the presence of Hillel and the vibrancy of our Jewish life on campus,” he said.

Junior Jessica Hamorsky, who was attending her first Shabbat, said Frenk’s presence at the service made UM stand out from other universities.

“It shows how much they care about us as students,” said Hamorsky, a double major in vocal performance and music business. “Because I know other universities … Students don’t get to meet their president.”

Correction, Jan. 29, 2018: This article previously stated that Knaul was asked to read a passage from the Torah. Knaul was asked to speak about the passage read at the service. 

January 28, 2018

Reporters

Kayla Haley


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM baseball eager to begin again after 44-year postseason streak came to an end

The last time we left the Miami Hurricanes baseball players their heads were down with the dreaded r ...

What Miami football coaches want to see from one of the Hurricanes’ dynamic playmakers

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ A UM official said of all the things that happened o ...

Miami Hurricanes recruit Mark Pope gives his thoughts on his speed and UM quarterbacks

Hurricanes wide receiver recruit Mark Pope of Miami Southridge would have put on a real show earlier ...

The Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville women’s game Thursday was extra-loud. Here’s why.

Thousands of excited, squealing elementary schoolchildren were at the Watsco Center on Thursday for ...

UM freshman dominated in Louisville win. Coach says ‘He’s only scratching the surface’

Five takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes’ 78-75 overtime win over the Louisville Cardinals on Wednes ...

Aboard the F.G. Walton Smith

Explore the Rosenstiel School’s distinctive resource for scientific research—a 96-foot, state-of-the ...

Impacts of an Oil Spill

Rosenstiel School professor talks about the devastating impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

A ‘Glocal’ Response

Global and local efforts needed to respond to biological threats, UM President Julio Frenk warned at ...

Lonnie Walker IV Named ACC Co-Rookie of Week

Freshman guard scored 48 points in two games last week. ...

WBB Earns Eighth Straight Road Win over VT, 82-78

The University of Miami women's basketball team picked up a big road win over the Hokies behind ...

Canes to Open Spring Slate at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami women's golf team returns to the course for the first time this spring ...

Women's Tennis Falls at No. 13 Auburn, 4-2

Despite grabbing singles victories from No. 36 Estela Perez-Somarriba and Ana Madcur, the No. 17 Mia ...

W. Tennis Blanks UCSB in Season’s First Dual Match

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team dominated its first dual match of the spring, defeating UC ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching