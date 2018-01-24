Miami’s defense shuts down Boston College for third-straight victory

Led by a smothering defense, the University of Miami defeated Boston College 65-43 for its third-straight win Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Redshirt senior guard Shaneese Bailey scored a team-high 12 points and senior forward Erykah Davenport recorded her third consecutive double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to guide the Hurricanes (14-6, 4-3 ACC). Sophomore guard Sarah Mortensen added 11 points, including three three-pointers, off the bench.

The Hurricanes led by as many as 28 points.

Boston College (6-13, 1-5 ACC) forward Georgia Pineau had a game-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds but didn’t get much help offensively. The Eagles have lost their last four games.

Miami’s versatility was on display with 10 players contributing at least 15 minutes of action, and nine of those players scored. UM outscored BC 23-8 in points off the bench and forced 20 turnovers.

The Canes, who were second to last in the ACC in three-point percentage, shot 44 percent from beyond the arc and held the Eagles, who are normally a good shooting team from distance, to just 22 percent from three.

Miami started off slow, shooting only 1 of 7 from the field in the opening minutes, but its defense kept the game close midway through the first quarter. The Hurricanes went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter with two three-pointers from Mortensen.

Boston College could not find its rhythm offensively, as Miami continued its pressure and aggressiveness in the second quarter and its hot hand from the three-point line. The quarter was capped off with a 17-5 run and a buzzer-beating three by freshman guard Mykea Gray after the Canes forced yet another turnover.

The Hurricanes took a 40-20 lead into halftime.

The second half was more of the same for Miami defensively. The Eagles went scoreless for four minutes in the middle of the third quarter.

Miami looks to keep its winning streak alive when it hosts a talented No. 4-ranked Louisville at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Watsco Center.