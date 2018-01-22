Opinion

Finding romance while in traffic on the Palmetto Expressway

Highway.JPG

Party cups stuck into a fence on a pedestrian overpass on the Palmetto Expressway read, “You are the woman of my life” in Spanish. The messages change every so often but the very Miami method remains the same. Grace Wehniainen // Opinion Editor

Horns. Gridlock. Texting drivers who jerk and swerve with reckless abandon. Miami has its romantic hideaways … But the Palmetto Expressway is not one.

But somehow, when heading south toward UM, you spot it: the work of a lovelorn artist, or maybe just someone who wants to make the dreaded drive a little brighter. Either way, this artist’s preferred medium – red plastic cups arranged to spell out motivational, sometimes sappy messages in the overpass fence links – is an overlooked treasure.

Whether it’s one person or a string of copycats, the MO seems to be the same: take red solo cups, spell out something clever and leave without a trace. Sometimes, the messages are general. Others read more like love letters. In November, a sweet “Eres la mujer de mi vida Oraimys” (replete with a backwards “j”) was especially vibrant in atypical black, white and yellow. Valentine’s Day should no doubt deliver a few love notes, too.

In a city known for its swanky club and culture scene, it figures one of the most authentically expressive pieces was likely done in the middle of the night, with materials totaling no more than a cool $10.99 at Walmart. And then there’s the sweet sense of determination – while relatively simple, these displays must be at least somewhat planned out, with the artist carefully working to lay out backwards letters to face the drivers below. In any case, it doesn’t seem like the product of a drunken jaunt around town.

More than that, though, the Palmetto art embodies serendipity – the surprises you stand to lose when you walk (or drive) through life with your head down. When you’re stuck on the Palmetto at 8 a.m. and don’t seem to be going anywhere fast, you know how that story ends. Muttering, complaining or eye-rolling won’t help, so why not enjoy the ride anyway? There’s at least one artist out there who seems to hope that you will.

Apply a heads-up mentality to life outside of gridlock – not just to you avoid bumping into skateboarders on your way to English, but so you can fully experience what’s going on around you. It looks like the same old, same old, but one day that might change, and you could miss it. Enjoy the ebbs and flows between the more dramatic, snap-able moments and you might see something that perks up your day and shifts the way you view things … If only for a bit.

So look up. Savor your surroundings, no matter how mundane they may seem. But please, don’t drive too slowly.

Grace Wehniainen is a junior majoring in motion pictures.

 

January 22, 2018

Reporters

Grace Wehniainen


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The reasons why the frustrated Miami Hurricanes are losing mid-round picks early to NFL

It’s one thing for a player who’s projected to go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft to turn p ...

No. 25 Miami holds off NC State 86-81 for ACC road win

Miami coach Jim Larranaga and his staff spent recent practices pushing his players to whip the ball ...

Career-ending injury for Miami Hurricanes starting cornerback

The University of Miami confirmed in a written release Sunday that starting cornerback Malek Young s ...

Is another large player of Nigerian descent joining the Miami Hurricanes?

In 2016, the Miami Hurricanes had tight end David Njoku, who went in the first round of the 2017 NFL ...

Here’s what you need to know heading into the Miami Hurricanes’ game at the Wolfpack

Four days had passed since his University of Miami basketball team squandered a 13-point second half ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

A ‘Glocal’ Response

Global and local efforts needed to respond to biological threats, UM President Julio Frenk warned at ...

A Weather Forecast for Your Life?

As artificial Intelligence takes hold, tech visionary David Kenny stresses keeping human values in t ...

’Canes in the Capital

UM’s First Black Graduates Project committee visits an iconic D.C. museum for inspiration to create ...

#25/23 MBB Takes Down NC State

The No. 25/23 Miami men's basketball team shot a sizzling 57.6 percent from the field in pullin ...

WBB Rolls to 65-43 Road Victory at Boston College

The University of Miami women's basketball team picked up its third straight win in eight days ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Falls 5-2 at No. 14 Mississippi State

The University of Miami men's tennis team (1-2) closed out its opening weekend with a 5-2 loss ...

W. Tennis Excels in Miami Spring Invite Finale

With the help of dominating victories and dramatic comebacks, the No. 19 Miami women's tennis t ...

Men’s Tennis Set For Matchup at No. 14 Mississippi State

The University of Miami men's tennis team (1-1) returns to action on Sunday, as it travels to N ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching