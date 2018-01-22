Crime and Safety, News

‘Ellie’s Law’ to establish stricter airboating regulations after UM student’s death

It has been eight months since University of Miami graduate Elizabeth Goldenberg died in an airboat accident. She was taking a tour of the Everglades with her parents and sister, Dana, who were in Miami to celebrate Goldenberg’s graduation from the BFA musical theater program.

Now, there is a bill in her honor waiting to become law. The legislation, which would push for tighter regulations on airboating, is known in legal jargon as House Bill 1211 or Senate Bill 1612, but it also has another name: “Ellie’s Law.”

The bill is just two pages long and was filed by Joseph Abruzzo and Kevin Rader, both Democrat senators. Abruzzo had attended Goldenberg’s graduation ceremony to watch his cousin flip the tassel and penned the legislation when he found out what happened to his cousin’s classmate.

The bill would amend existing Florida statutes and require commercial operators carrying passengers on board an airboat to have a photo ID and proof of successful completion of airboat operator training and a boating safety course. Airboat operators would also need a certificate affirming they completed CPR and first-aid training.

A violation of the new regulations would be considered a noncriminal infraction with a civil penalty of up to $500. These rules would take effect Dec. 31.

Florida’s popular airboating industry has been largely unregulated up to this point and has seen a number of accidents and deaths as a result, according to a December 2017 investigation by the Miami New Times. There is no minimum age for operating an airboat, and there are no speed limits in the marshes. The drivers rely on basic boating safety and instinct.

Senate Bill 1612 received unanimous approval in the Senate’s Environmental Preservation and Conservation Commission on Jan. 22. The identical House Bill was referred to the Careers and Competition subcommittee, the Natural Resources and Public Lands subcommittee and the Commerce Committee, where it is awaiting a vote.

Goldenberg’s parents, David and Renee, established a scholarship in their daughter’s name in the UM theater department, and the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre dedicated its 2017-2018 season to her.

January 22, 2018

Reporters

Isabella Cueto


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The reasons why the frustrated Miami Hurricanes are losing mid-round picks early to NFL

It’s one thing for a player who’s projected to go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft to turn p ...

No. 25 Miami holds off NC State 86-81 for ACC road win

Miami coach Jim Larranaga and his staff spent recent practices pushing his players to whip the ball ...

Career-ending injury for Miami Hurricanes starting cornerback

The University of Miami confirmed in a written release Sunday that starting cornerback Malek Young s ...

Is another large player of Nigerian descent joining the Miami Hurricanes?

In 2016, the Miami Hurricanes had tight end David Njoku, who went in the first round of the 2017 NFL ...

Here’s what you need to know heading into the Miami Hurricanes’ game at the Wolfpack

Four days had passed since his University of Miami basketball team squandered a 13-point second half ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

A ‘Glocal’ Response

Global and local efforts needed to respond to biological threats, UM President Julio Frenk warned at ...

A Weather Forecast for Your Life?

As artificial Intelligence takes hold, tech visionary David Kenny stresses keeping human values in t ...

’Canes in the Capital

UM’s First Black Graduates Project committee visits an iconic D.C. museum for inspiration to create ...

#25/23 MBB Takes Down NC State

The No. 25/23 Miami men's basketball team shot a sizzling 57.6 percent from the field in pullin ...

WBB Rolls to 65-43 Road Victory at Boston College

The University of Miami women's basketball team picked up its third straight win in eight days ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Falls 5-2 at No. 14 Mississippi State

The University of Miami men's tennis team (1-2) closed out its opening weekend with a 5-2 loss ...

W. Tennis Excels in Miami Spring Invite Finale

With the help of dominating victories and dramatic comebacks, the No. 19 Miami women's tennis t ...

Men’s Tennis Set For Matchup at No. 14 Mississippi State

The University of Miami men's tennis team (1-1) returns to action on Sunday, as it travels to N ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching