Baseball, Cover, Sports

Canes lose top freshman for extended period of time

Miami freshman right-handed pitcher Christopher McMahon underwent surgery this week to repair a left knee injury, according to multiple sources, and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

McMahon suffered the injury during offseason workouts in his hometown of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound freshman was the No. 100-ranked prospect heading into the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, according to MLBPipeline.com

The Bayard Rustin High School product was selected in the 33rd round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves, but decided to honor his commitment with the University of Miami. He posted a record of 8-0 with a 0.77 ERA as a senior, striking out 83 batters in 54.1 innings.

McMahon is expected to compete for a spot in the Hurricanes’ starting rotation once he returns.

The Canes were ranked No. 9 in the Perfect Game preseason top 25 poll and garnered a No. 20 ranking by College Baseball Newspaper.

UM returns a group of 15 letterwinners from the 2017 season and added a recruiting class ranked No. 8 by Baseball America.

Miami begins its 2018 campaign with a three-game series against Rutgers on Feb.16-18 at Mark Light Field. This will be the 25th and final season for Hurricanes head coach Jim Morris.

January 19, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Is another large player of Nigerian descent joining the Miami Hurricanes?

In 2016, the Miami Hurricanes had tight end David Njoku, who went in the first round of the 2017 NFL ...

Here’s what you need to know heading into the Miami Hurricanes’ game at the Wolfpack

Four days had passed since his University of Miami basketball team squandered a 13-point second half ...

Needing to bolster depth, Miami Hurricanes getting visits from two offensive linemen

The Miami Hurricanes’ search for offensive line help is set to continue on the weekend of Jan. 26, w ...

A former UM defensive lineman now has an extra opportunity to impress NFL scouts

It looks like Chad Thomas will have another opportunity to show NFL scouts that he is ready to play ...

The Hurricanes’ 2018 schedule is out. Here are the important dates you need to know.

Hurricanes fans, get out your pencils, calendars and a list of your favorite hotels. The Atlantic Co ...

A ‘Glocal’ Response

Global and local efforts needed to respond to biological threats, UM President Julio Frenk warned at ...

A Weather Forecast for Your Life?

As artificial Intelligence takes hold, tech visionary David Kenny stresses keeping human values in t ...

’Canes in the Capital

UM’s First Black Graduates Project committee visits an iconic D.C. museum for inspiration to create ...

Art in the Heart of Campus

The Beaux Arts Festival of Art debuts at a new site with picture-perfect weather and a panoply of or ...

King’s Legacy Lives

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for a “Beloved Community” has inspired a number of University of ...

W. Tennis Goes 11-2 on First Day of 2018 Season

The Miami women's tennis team dominated play on its home court Friday to open the 2018 spring s ...

No. 25/23 MBB Plays at NC State Sunday

Hurricanes and Wolfpack face off at noon Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. ...

Swimming & Diving to Host FGCU on Senior Day

The University of Miami swimming & diving team will host FGCU for its annual Senior Day meet on ...

W. Tennis Opens Season with Miami Spring Invite

The Miami women's tennis team will begin its 2018 spring season this weekend on its home court. ...

WBB Tops Syracuse, 72-67, for Program's 750th Win

The University of Miami women's basketball team took down Syracuse to record its 750th all-time ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching