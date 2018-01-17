Sports Roundup: Miami football releases schedule, Hurricanes baseball ranked top 10 in preseason poll

University of Miami athletics made a couple of big announcements on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Football

Miami football released its 2018 schedule, a 12-game list that starts on Sept. 2 against LSU in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and ends on Nov. 24 in a home matchup against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Hurricanes 2018 Football Schedule: pic.twitter.com/EqI27OEZHo — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) January 17, 2018

The Hurricanes play North Carolina at home in a Thursday night game Sept. 27, and then get an extended eight-day rest until they play rival Florida State at home Saturday, Oct. 6.

Miami has a tough stretch from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17, when it plays four out of five games on the road with the exception of Duke Nov. 3.

Baseball

It was announced Wednesday that Hurricanes baseball came in ranked No. 9 in the Perfect Game preseason top 25 poll.



This is UM’s second top-20 preseason ranking, the first coming when the team was ranked No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in December 2017.

Miami’s 2017 recruiting class was ranked No. 8 in the country by Baseball America. This add to a Canes group that has 15 active players returning from last season.