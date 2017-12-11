What kind of impression has this first semester left on the Class of 2021?

During O-week, we all sat in the Watsco Center with the people who would soon become our beloved roommates, classmates, friends and, for some, significant others. We were taught spirit chants, told about the greatness of UM, and, most importantly, learned that “your education belongs to U.”

We sat wide-eyed, pondering the possibilities of this new chapter – but we never imagined that a major hurricane would hit and force us to leave our new home just a few weeks after we arrived. We didn’t we think the term “hurrication” would become an essential part of our vocabulary. One (almost) undefeated football season and an A$AP Ferg concert later, we were able to overcome the effects of Hurricane Irma and make the most of our first semester at the U.

As we prepare to take on spring semester, it seems impossible that it was only four months ago that we first left our homes to become adults. For the UM Class of 2021, the unconventional nature of this semester has made it that much more special, while simultaneously reminding us that it’s great to be a Miami Hurricane, regardless of the situation.

Andrea Illan is a freshman majoring in journalism and political science.