What do we take for granted at The U?

Too many times, we get so caught up in our daily schedule that we don’t appreciate our unique campus. Obviously, it’s great to be a Miami Hurricane, but what aspects of The U do we actually take for granted – and not realize until our days at UM have come and gone?

One such feature is the school’s ambiance. For some, it’s the serenity: the view of the lake from the second-floor terrace in the Shalala Student Center, sitting in the shade of the orange umbrellas on the UC Patio or relaxing on the moss steps on the edge of Lake Osceola. Since we live in Miami, we’re also able to take advantage of the sunny weather year-round and enjoy gorgeous sunsets every day. That is, when it’s not raining. But for some reason, even during the hurricane season’s torrential downpours, our campus still looks just as gorgeous.

Our campus has a unique culture. We’re friends with international students, we hear foreign languages as we walk to class and we see the hustle and bustle of the always-packed, aromatic farmers market on Wednesdays, which comes rain or shine.

Summer Singh is a junior majoring in public health.