Opinion

Faith in humanity will save the day when other kinds of belief are not enough

I was raised in a home with Christian values. Even though my family didn’t always follow the straight and narrow, I was expected to attend church every Sunday. As I got older, however, my dedication to Christianity weakened. I questioned things more and concluded that I’m not certain about anything in the Bible and that for me to be dedicated, I need that certainty.

Nevertheless, I still managed to maintain some type of faith – faith in humanity. Yes, that down-to-your-bones warm feeling that we as a humans have an inherent drive to do what’s right and good. But lately I haven’t been feeling this faith at all.

We can all agree that 2017 has been wild, unexpected and even bleak. There have been mass shootings, weird things happening in the White House and that “Cash Me Outside” girl is now a recording artist. It has tested my faith in God and the world, and it all started with Trump’s presidency. His agenda and policies threaten the lives of many women and men, including me. From Trump to the recent surge of sexual misconduct allegations against people in power, it’s been a crushing reality for us all, even those with a strong sense of faith.

Our country has also been rocked by national tragedies such as the massacres in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas. It can be hard to believe in humanity when things like that happen. What makes these events worse is that they force us to realize that life is fleeting. What is faith without a little existential crisis? Well, not faith. Most religions, especially Christianity, tend to encourage believers to be blind in their faith.

They’re not expected to ask deeper, doubtful questions and when they do, people suggest their faith is weakening. But faith can be strengthened through learning. People question themselves and their faith throughout their lives, and that’s healthy.

Humans are complex, so things will never be static. Tragedies will happen, but I like to think there’s still some good in this world, no matter how tiny the amount may be. Seeing babies smile, playing with dogs, watching good deed videos on Facebook and the financial aid allowing me to attend this school remind me of that.

Whenever I find myself lacking in faith, I try to remember that I’m working to be a part of the bigger good in this world. If you find yourself in the same predicament as me, think of your end goal for college – think of love, think of your favorite latte at Starbucks. You may not know it, but the simple things remind us there is good everywhere, and that there is always a reason to believe.

Kay-Ann Henry is a freshman majoring in journalism.

December 11, 2017

Reporters

Kay-Ann Henry


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes move up to No. 6 in AP basketball poll; Canes freshman honored

It was a good day for the Miami Hurricanes basketball team. They moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 ...

Balanced Miami women topple 20th-ranked Kentucky 65-54

Erykah Davenport and Shaneese Bailey made key plays back-to-back late in the game and four players s ...

Shrinking Fish, Fins on Monday, Heat abroad lead our latest Hot Button Top 5 list

1. MARLINS: Jeter's Fish trade Gordon. Stanton next?: While others spend -- like the Angels to ...

UM football coach wants early recruits to ‘sign the dadgum’ paperwork

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ With the first ever early signing period just two we ...

Hey, Coach Richt, what about that QB? Coaches celebrate Orange Bowl between recruiting

University of Miami coach Mark Richt and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst sat on a stage poolside at the ...

Commencement Profile: Vanessa Tercero

Seeking a college experience within a diverse community, this graduate found her home away from home ...

Commencement Profile: S. Molly Dominick

Graduating with Comedic Timing ...

Commencement Profile: Claudia Campano

The top graduate from UM's School of Education and Human Development shines in the classroom. ...

Commencement Profile: Tracy Ehrlich

‘Part-Time Junior’ Sculpts Her Way to a B.F.A. ...

Real-Life Learning Rewards

Students in University of Miami’s School of Communication’s Orange Umbrella Student Consultancy garn ...

Miami Moves to No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

Hurricanes earn highest ranking since March 2013. ...

Walker IV Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Walker IV recorded a career-high 26 points, seven rebounds in the win over Boston U. ...

WBB Topples No. 20/23 Kentucky, 65-54

The University of Miami women's basketball team earned an impressive 65-54 win over No. 20/23 K ...

WBB Meets No. 20/23 Kentucky at Watsco Center

After its longest break of the season thus far, the University of Miami women's basketball team ...

Berrios Wins Pop Warner College Football Award

Miami senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship, was name ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching