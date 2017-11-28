Cover, Football, Sports

UM’s Mark Richt wins ACC Coach of the Year

Mark Richt

UM Coach Mark Richt guided the Hurricanes to key wins over Florida State, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Notre Dame in 2017. Photo credit: Josh White

Mark Richt is having a historic year, and now he is getting the recognition.

In just his second season as the head football coach of the University of Miami, Richt was named the 2017 ACC Coach of the Year on Tuesday, Nov. 28. He received 41 of the possible 59 votes. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was the runner-up with 10 votes.

Richt, who is in his 17th year as a head coach, led his alma mater to its first ever Coastal Division title with a regular season record of 10-1 and 7-1 in the conference. Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

The 10 wins are the most for UM since 2003, and up until its loss to Pittsburgh last weekend, Miami had won an FBS-leading 15-straight games dating back to last season – the fifth-longest in league history.

The Hurricanes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings this season – their highest placement in the poll since its introduction in 2014. They also reached the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 poll, which is the school’s highest placement since 2003.

Richt holds a record of 19-5 since coming to Miami in 2015, good enough for the third-best start in program history.

Miami is set to play in its first ACC Championship Game against No. 1-ranked Clemson at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 in Charlottle, North Carolina. Many presume the winner of the game will be given the nod as one of the four teams selected to compete in the College Football Playoff.

November 28, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The Hurricanes fell out of the Top 4 in playoff rankings. Is there a way back in?

Just one week ago, the Miami Hurricanes were on top of the world — well, at No. 2 in the College Foo ...

Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt named ACC Coach of the Year

The Miami Hurricanes won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division, but had only one player — ...

UM’s Walton reportedly signs with agent. Here’s what it means for Hurricanes

University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton has conveyed to several UM officials that he int ...

UM people struck by how Rosier has responded to his benching

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪  UM people are pleased with how Malik Rosier responde ...

Time for another Michael Irvin to grow up and show up for Miami Hurricanes

It was August 2016 when Michael Irvin II, fresh out of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High Schoo ...

A Pre-School that Strives to Make a Difference

The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind’s New School Provides an Inclusive Setting for Sighted and Visual ...

Power of Faith

At the entrance of the University of Miami’s Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic S ...

Pedaling Profits

UM Police Department's Innovative Fundraiser Sells Abandoned Bikes to Support United Way ...

A Solid Business Partner for the Caribbean

The 41st annual conference on the Caribbean and Central America held a special program at the Univer ...

University of Miami School of Business Receives Major Gift to Support Entrepreneurship

The Finker-Frenkel Legacy Foundation gift will establish the Business Plan Competition Endowed Fund. ...

Richt Named 2017 ACC Coach of the Year

Miami head football coach Mark Richt has been selected the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Football C ...

Miami No. 7 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Hurricanes checked in at No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday ...

No. 10/13 Canes Travel to No. 12/12 Minnesota in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Hurricanes and Golden Gophers square off Wednesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. ...

WBB Hosts Michigan State in B1G/ACC Challenge

The Miami women's basketball team returns to action Thursday night at 7 p.m., against Michigan ...

Olga Strantzali Named 2017 ACC Player of the Year

Strantzali becomes the third Player of the Year in program history and she is joined on the All-ACC ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching