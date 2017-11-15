Gallery: ESPN’s College GameDay and Miami vs Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay arrived in the heart of University of Miami’s campus Saturday Nov.11 to signify the biggest football game in the nation that night: the Miami Hurricanes v.s the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With their 41-8 victory and record 6.7 million viewership reach, the Hurricanes did not disappoint.
Scroll through the gallery to recap the weekend’s most exciting moments.
Students show their spirit during the College GameDay broadcast. Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez
Several students created a parody of Notre Dame's famed "Touchdown Jesus" to show the figure putting up the "U." Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Students with their homemade College GameDay signs. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
From left to right, Desmond Howard, show host Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit during the College GameDay live broadcast from UM's Coral Gables campus. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
College GameDay host Rece Davis during the live broadcast from the UC Patio on Saturday. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Former NFL player and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard during the live broadcast Saturday morning. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
College GameDay analyst Lee Corso was all smiles on the University of Miami campus on Saturday morning. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
University of Miami honorary alumnus Alex Rodriguez was the celebrity guest invited to Saturday's College GameDay broadcast. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
The Notre Dame-Miami game happened to fall on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day. A group of students from the Veteran Students Organization show their school pride near the College GameDay staging area. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
College GameDay has long been known for its quirky and memorable fan signs. UM students took the opportunity to support their own team and poke fun at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
University of Miami honorary alumnus and former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez wears a turnover chain to show his Hurricanes spirit, while College GameDay analyst Lee Corso roots for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the program. Notre Dame lost to Miami 41-8 later that day. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Hurricanes fans were out in full-spirit gear Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Quarterback Malik Rosier Jr. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
The Hurricanes were strong on defense against Notre Dame. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
The Turnover Chain was busy Saturday night as the Hurricanes forced four turnovers against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Junior defensive back Jaquan Johnson shows off the newest UM football tradition after intercepting a pass by Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush in the first quarter. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Miami sophomore cornerback Malek Young records his second interception of the season against Notre Dame in the second quarter. Young also has had eight pass breakups in 2017. Photo credit: Josh White
The crowds were roaring at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Head coach Mark Richt talks to an ESPN correspondent on the field after a historic win over rival Notre Dame. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
