College GameDay 2017, Football, Gallery, Photo, Sports

Gallery: ESPN’s College GameDay and Miami vs Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay arrived in the heart of University of Miami’s campus Saturday Nov.11 to signify the biggest football game in the nation that night: the Miami Hurricanes v.s the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With their 41-8 victory and record 6.7 million viewership reach, the Hurricanes did not disappoint.

Scroll through the gallery to recap the weekend’s most exciting moments.

Gameday_Gonzalez-1.jpg

Students show their spirit during the College GameDay broadcast. Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez

_DSC5386.JPG

Several students created a parody of Notre Dame's famed "Touchdown Jesus" to show the figure putting up the "U." Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC5466.JPG

Students with their homemade College GameDay signs. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6124.jpg

From left to right, Desmond Howard, show host Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit during the College GameDay live broadcast from UM's Coral Gables campus. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6211.JPG

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC5835.jpg

College GameDay host Rece Davis during the live broadcast from the UC Patio on Saturday. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6019.JPG

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC5846.JPG

Former NFL player and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard during the live broadcast Saturday morning. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6584.JPG

DSC_0641.JPG

Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez

_DSC6540.JPG

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC5562.JPG

College GameDay analyst Lee Corso was all smiles on the University of Miami campus on Saturday morning. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6214.JPG

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6751.JPG

University of Miami honorary alumnus Alex Rodriguez was the celebrity guest invited to Saturday's College GameDay broadcast. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6371.JPG

The Notre Dame-Miami game happened to fall on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day. A group of students from the Veteran Students Organization show their school pride near the College GameDay staging area. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC6397.JPG

College GameDay has long been known for its quirky and memorable fan signs. UM students took the opportunity to support their own team and poke fun at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7238.JPG

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7360.JPG

University of Miami honorary alumnus and former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez wears a turnover chain to show his Hurricanes spirit, while College GameDay analyst Lee Corso roots for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the program. Notre Dame lost to Miami 41-8 later that day. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7853.JPG

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC1066.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8176.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC2579.JPG

Hurricanes fans were out in full-spirit gear Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8885.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC9344.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8927.jpg

Quarterback Malik Rosier Jr. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC9699.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC2545.jpg

The Hurricanes were strong on defense against Notre Dame. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC1248.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0496.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0623.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8746.jpg

The Turnover Chain was busy Saturday night as the Hurricanes forced four turnovers against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Junior defensive back Jaquan Johnson shows off the newest UM football tradition after intercepting a pass by Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush in the first quarter. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC2253.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8054.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8023.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8632.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

DSC_7220-2.jpg

Miami sophomore cornerback Malek Young records his second interception of the season against Notre Dame in the second quarter. Young also has had eight pass breakups in 2017. Photo credit: Josh White

_DSC7672.jpg

The crowds were roaring at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC2664.jpg

Head coach Mark Richt talks to an ESPN correspondent on the field after a historic win over rival Notre Dame. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC2826.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC2766.jpg

November 15, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Prats

Hunter Crenian


About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

