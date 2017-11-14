Sports, Volleyball

Hurricanes prevail in comeback victory over Boston College Eagles

The Cardiac Canes struck again, but this time on the volleyball court at Knight Sports Complex.

After dropping two of the first three sets, Miami was able to grind out a comeback to beat Boston College 3-2 Nov. 9.

Senior outside hitter Olga Strantzali had a team-high 12 kills and 16 digs, leading the Hurricanes to a 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory.

UM improves to a record of 16-5 on the season and 10-5 in ACC play.

After the Canes jumped out to an early 8-3 lead in the opening set, the Eagles tied the score at 15; the first of many punches they would throw that night. But outside hitter Elizaveta Lukianova recorded two big kills and a key block to give Miami enough separation to take the first set.

“When you’re making the play and winning the points, you start feeling good,” said Lukianova, a redshirt freshman from Omsk, Russia. “When you’re losing the points, it feels really bad of course, and sometimes things start happening in your head. That’s frustrating.”

Lukianova, who is often used as a substitution for fellow international player Strantzali, recorded eight kills.

Sets two and three provided a challenge for the Canes. The pace slowed down, and Miami quickly found themselves at a deficit after dropping both sets.

“BC fought for every single point,” said freshman Cameron Dobbs, who recorded 11 kills. “They’re a great team, and they really challenged us for sure.”

Dobbs said the change in the game’s pace threw off the Canes more than they would have liked, but she knew the team had to fight through the difficult moments.

Things started to click for Miami late in the fourth set. The Hurricanes found themselves on the brink of a loss down 20-16, but it took one Strantzali serve to ignite the team. Suddenly, the Canes had a 22-20 lead and their rhythm back.

“She has a good serve, but today was really good,” UM coach Jose “Keno” Gandara said after the game. “It definitely was a huge factor in games four and five.”

Strantzali returned to the baseline in the decisive fifth set and helped Miami pick up a 7-6 lead. The Hurricanes held their advantage from that point.

“It was an ugly win for sure, but we just kept going,” Dobbs said. “We had everyone behind our back the whole time. It was a huge gym and team effort for us to get that win.”

“We played good enough to win, which is not our standard, but is one of the things we are trying to do,” Gandara said.

BC falls to an overall record of 6-19 and 3-12 in conference play.

The Hurricanes will celebrate Senior Day in their final home game against the Syracuse Orange at noon Nov. 12. After that, they will take one last road trip before the ACC Tournament.

Miami currently ranks No. 4 in the conference standings behind NC State, Pittsburgh and Louisville as the race for tournament seeding heats up.

November 14, 2017

Reporters

Austin Pert

This account was generated by Camayak on 2017-08-27, please refer to http://support.camayak.com/connect-your-camayak-account-to-your-existing-wordpress-account/ if you wish to delete it.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM fan frenzy is official: ‘Under 1,000’ tickets left for last home game Saturday

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt addressed the media today before the last home game ag ...

Video captures fans brawling at UM-Notre Dame game

The Fighting Irish, indeed. There was a hard-fought battle on the field — and off — Saturday night. ...

Why did UM quarterback guru Mark Richt call for runs the last 24 plays vs Irish?

University of Miami coach Mark Richt, a quarterbacks guru who calls the plays, never shies away from ...

As they await their College Football Playoff ranking, Canes win again Monday

University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier stood at the lectern Saturday after his team’s 41-8 blo ...

Master motivators Richt and Diaz — the Mark ’n Manny Show — are why Canes are 9-0

Too much will be made of where the Miami Hurricanes land Tuesday in the new College Football Playoff ...

UM, City of Coral Gables Share Accomplishments

The annual development agreement meeting is a time for the city and University to share information ...

UM School of Business Administration Partners with Burson-Marsteller

December’s Crisis Management Course is the first such partnership between Burson-Marsteller and an a ...

ESPN College GameDay to Broadcast Live from UM Campus

Students, community encouraged to attend live show on Coral Gables campus. ...

University of Miami Student Will Always Remember this Veteran

Emi Kopke designed a special commemorative shirt that veteran John Seelie wore to Pearl Harbor anniv ...

Student Publications Receive Top Awards

Ibis Yearbook, Distraction Magazine receive awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Association. ...

Brown Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

After recording a triple-double in the first game of the 2017-18 season, Bruce Brown was named to th ...

Miami Ranked No. 2, Highest Poll Position Since '03

The Miami Hurricanes ascended to their highest poll position since 2003 when they were ranked No. 2 ...

WBB Announces Schedule Changes

As a result of multiple hurricanes in Septemner, the Miami women's basketball team has made mul ...

Gray Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Mykea Gray of the Miami women's basketball team earned the opening ACC Rookie of the Week honor ...

Trio of Hurricanes Pick Up Weekly Honors from ACC

Three Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with weekly honors from the Atlantic Coast Confer ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching