News Briefs: Week of 11/14

Civic Talk

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: University of Miami Rathskeller

Cost: Free

Though it’s been one year since the presidential election, Get Out The Vote is still active on campus trying to get all students civically involved. This Thursday, the organization will host Civic Talk, a roundtable discussion to encourage activism. The discussion will aim to encourage and inform students about civic involvement at national and local levels. Director of Undergraduate Studies for the Political Science Department Casey Klofstad will moderate the discussion and speak about his own research. Food vouchers for the Rat will be given out at the event.

Miami Book Fair

When: Nov. 14-19

Where: Various locations across Miami-Dade College and Downtown Miami

Cost: Most events free, others ticketed

Literature enthusiasts rejoice, the Miami Book Fair is back. This year, the weeklong event will bring some of the nation’s top authors to Miami. Some of the fair’s special guests include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Al Franken, American news commentator Van Jones and poet Danez Smith. Attendees will have access to moderated discussions as well as opportunities for autographs and photos with the authors at the event. A full schedule can be found at miamibookfair.com.

Home for the Holidays Workshop

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: University of Miami Counseling Center

Cost: Free

As students begin going home for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, UM’s COPE will host a Home for the Holidays workshop to help students deal with the stresses that come with being home again. The workshop will focus on techniques to use when stress begins to creep up at family gatherings.