Best of UMiami 2017: The Global City

Pitbull sings about “international love,” and when it comes to the mixing of global cultures, there’s no place quite like Miami. On a campus where students can grab arepas, pastelitos, and poke bowls between classes, where one might hear snatches of Spanish, Arabic, French and Chinese on the sidewalks, it’s hard to forget the unique cultural fabric of the city of Miami. Located at the southeastern tip of the United States, Miami serves as a gateway to South and Central America. At the same time, its attractions draw in students and residents from all over the world. The Miami Hurricane’s 2017 edition of Best of UMiami, “The Global City,” is your student passport to not only some of the most exciting parts of this multicultural city, but also the most memorable parts of this unique campus. Check out our special issue on our stands now, and look out for our Best of UMiami webpage later this week!

Arts & Culture:

Best monthly event by Jordan Lewis:

Started in May 2000 with only 2,000 attendees, Viernes Culturales (or Cultural Fridays) in Little Havana has evolved into one of Miami’s most beloved traditions for visitors and residents. For those who love art and culture, Viernes Culturales are the perfect time to take family in town for the weekend, a special date or a chill night out with your buds. The evening includes live music, dancing, poetry, theater, film and historic tours representing the rich culture of Little Havana.

7-11 p.m. the last Friday of every month, Calle Ocho.

Best festival by Danielle Reid

If adventurous cuisine, celebrity chefs and fine wines are your idea of a perfect day, check out the annual South Beach Food and Wine Festival. Sponsored by Food Network and The Cooking Channel, this five-day affair is made up of dozens of events, such as cooking workshops, intimate dinners, food-centric fitness programs and celebrity-hosted brunches. Don’t have the funds to participate in one of Miami Beach’s liveliest events? Volunteer at the event for an experience in management while working alongside the industry’s biggest names. Vegetarian and kosher-friendly events can be found in this event’s impressive itinerary.

sobewff.org

Feb. 21-25, 2018, Miami Beach Convention Center

Best museum by Alexandra Rothman

If you live in Miami and haven’t visited PAMM yet, you’re missing out on one of the most inspiring and cool experiences Miami has to offer. The Pérez Art Museum is beautiful, inside and out, and prides itself on being one of the premier museums for Latin American and Caribbean art. After exploring the museum, have lunch at Verde, a fresh and casual cafe on the patio of PAMM that overlooks Biscayne Bay and the city. Tickets are $12 for students, and admission is free every second Saturday of the month. For more information, visit pamm.org.

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132, 305-375-3000

Locations

Best live music venue by Jackie Yang





The Blind Pig, a speakeasy-style bar blocks away from downtown hubs like the Adrienne Arsht Center and the American Airlines arena, is a great stop to wind down with live music after a concert or performance. The venue includes a spacious patio as well as an indoor bar with a pool table and piano. The Blind Pig not only maintains its Prohibition feel with jazz musicians but also features an eclectic range of performers, from DJs to indie bands. The price of the food and drinks may be a bit steep, but the music makes this space stand out. Stay updated with The Blind Pig’s latest events, including cover charges and free events, on Instagram at @blindpigmiami.

28 NE 14th Street, Miami, FL 33132. 305-928-4518. Open Wednesday-Saturday. Wednesday and Thursday hours: 5 p.m. – 3 p.m. Open Friday from 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Open Saturday from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m.



The first date by Elina Katrin

Nothing makes first date magic happen quite like an element of surprise does. Take your date on an unforgettable trip back in time at Vicky’s House. First, go to Lokal, a burger joint next door. Enter the photo booth and push on the back “wall” to enter Vicky’s. Once inside, it looks like a house from the ’80s, with its kitchen and craft beer in the fridge, a living room with books, a couch and a TV with old-school video games. It’s a small yet charming place, and the milkshakes are straight-up delicious, sweeter still when shared by two lovers. They’re $15 each – a fair price for such jaw-dropping toppings.

Visit vickyshouse.com

Open from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 305-442-3377, 3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Best sweat by Danielle Reid

Ever felt compelled to style your hair and coat your lips in scarlet before heading to the gym? Janet Jones, founder of Vixen Workouts, thinks that perhaps you should. Drawing on the sexual fluidity of mainstream hip-hop, Vixen’s high-intensity, one-hour workouts give women the opportunity to combine fitness and self love. Participants embrace their bodies through booty-popping choreography borrowed from both old and current dance crazes. Let your hair down and get ready to channel Beyoncé at Wynwood’s very own Vixen studio.

vixenworkout.com/miamistudio

Best place to relax by Celine White

Matheson Hammock Park is a 630-acre park is located south of Coral Gables and about four miles from the University of Miami, and it’s the best place to relax off-campus. The park’s beaches, fishing pier, lakes and nature trails offer students a serene environment, the perfect spot for a peaceful, nature-filled afternoon. One of the park’s most popular attractions is its atoll pool, which is a man-made, ring-shaped coral reef naturally cleaned by the tides of Biscayne Bay. The park offers various options for food and picnicking, including a restaurant, snack bar and picnic pavilions.

Open sunrise to sunset. 9610 Old Cutler Road, Miami, FL. 305-665-5475 miamidade.gov/parks/matheson-hammock.

Best me-time by Alexa Koch

A street over from Miracle Mile in downtown Coral Gables, Books & Books is a locally-owned, independent bookstore selling a curated selection of books, magazines and gifts. The store hosts more than 60 author events every month, serving as a community hub for authors, writers and book-lovers. Browse the shop and enjoy a cheese plate and glass of wine or a low-key brunch with your new reads at the café in the back. Books & Books doesn’t offer wifi either, just delicious coffe and desserts and blissful air conditioned rooms filled with books – perfect for a lazy day of lingering.

Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134, 305-442-4408.

booksandbooks.com

Best UM-owned business by Alexa Koch

Miami’s favorite local doughnut shop, The Salty Donut, was co-founded by UM grad Amanda Pizarro and her husband, Andy Rodriguez. The brick-and-mortar Wynwood shop opened in 2016, but the original pop-up can still be found at the Miami Flea in the Wynwood district every month and at the Rock on campus on Thursdays. The shop has gained nationwide recognition for its unique, house-made creations, such as the 24-hour brioche maple bacon and white chocolate tres leches doughnuts and rotating seasonal flavors. It also brews cult-favorite Intelligentsia coffee.

Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday and Sunday. 50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami, FL 33127, 305-925- 8126.

saltydonut.com

Best place to take your friend from out of town by Shellie Frai

Friends visiting Miami probably expect the kind of glitz and glam shown on TV, so surprise your visitor by instead spending a day picking fresh strawberries and tomatoes at Knaus Berry Farm. Then treat yourself to one (or several) fresh, sticky cinnamon buns so good, Knaus Berry was etched into the National Culinary Registry as of July 2017. But don’t be fooled – the cinnamon buns aren’t the only thing that makes the trip worth it. The farms’ chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milkshakes and as-big-as-your-face bread pudding never fail to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday between October and April 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead, FL 33031

knausberryfarm.com

Best club by Celine White

It’s no secret that Miami is a hotspot for both up-and-coming artists and established celebrities. If you want to spot a celeb or two, head over to Story, one of the most popular clubs in the city. The club is owned by David Grutman, who also owns LIV, and boasts performers including DJ Khaled, Migos, Travis Scott and 2 Chainz. The dance floor and the stage are very large, so whip out your favorite moves and take up all the space you want. The club’s sound and lighting systems create an immersive and energetic environment, intensified by the release of confetti over the crowd.

For more information visit storymiami.com

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139, 305-479-4426

Best thrift by Morgan Threatt

Miami Twice is a local store with some of the best vintage finds in Miami, from designer purses to unique jewelry and cool clothes. Only three miles from school, the trip won’t cost much in an Uber, which is perfect if you’re ballin’ on a budget. The best part about it is that Miami Twice also buys used items from shoppers. However, if you’re selling something, don’t expect it to look the same ever again as it might be used to create something completely different.

miamitwice.com, 305-666-0127

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 6562 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155.

Food & Drink

Best sandwich by Annie Cappetta

No sandwich screams Miami quite like the “frita,” or Cuban burger. The rightly named El Rey de Las Fritas, beats all the competition as the king of this sandwich. Its been caramelizing onions and flipping delicious beef and chorizo patties in the community since the 1970s. The classic frita consists of those onions and patties on a cuban roll, piled as high as possible with crispy julienned potatoes, a filling sandwich for just $3.25 at El Rey. If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, the sandwich shop also offers variations on the classic with toppings such as cheese, fried eggs and sweet plantains. Wash down your frita with a creamy batido de mango for the perfect weekend lunch.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. http://elreydelasfritas.com/home.html, 305-223-9944, several locations including 9343 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33165.



Voter’s Choice: Best bar by Jackie Yang

Who hasn’t seen the flashy shots at none other than SHOTS Miami in central Wynwood? SHOTS offers a dizzying array of fun shots you can try with your friends – including the Camp Fire shot, which you take with a marshmallow you toast on a bar-top fire, the Mexican Billy Joel, tequila with jalapeño, and the Captain America, a layered shot of red, white and pure freedom. Just across the street from the Wynwood Walls, SHOTS offers Wynwood-goers trademark drinks, reasonable prices, a dance floor, bumpin’ music and a lively vibe for your weekend – or weekday – nights. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. See the full menu at shotsbar.com.

311 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127, (305) 571-0439

Voter’s Choice: Best happy hour by Jackie Yang

TacoCraft may seem to have unimpressive prices for regular tacos, but if you know when to go, you can get a great bang for your buck. From 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can get two drinks for the price of one. TacoCraft has an extensive wine, beer and tequila collection as well as a creative cocktail menu. Try a spiced pineapple cocktail or a strawberry basil margarita, and if you go on Taco Tuesday, you can chat over delicious fusion tacos for $3 apiece all night long. Did we mention that you can grab $5 margaritas after 8 p.m. on Margarita Monday? Located right off Sunset Place, the restaurant and bar is within walking distance from campus and is bustling with music and students catching up after class and work.

5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami, FL 33143, 305-668-5612

Best healthy place by Laura Queseda

For 34 years, Beehive Natural Foods has stood the test of Miami time and continues to be one of the best healthy stops. The store is stocked with herbs, vitamins, homeopathic medicines, aromatherapy oils and just about anything to improve health and lifestyle. Inside Beehive Natural Foods there’s also a restaurant/smoothie bar with organic, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free foods and snacks. The store has recently added organic wine and beer, too. Regulars will have to determine if these new products hold up against the organic juice bar, also located inside, that is highly praised.

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. beehivehealthfoods.com, 305-666-3360, 6490 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155.

Best breakfast by Anael Gavizon

Whether you’re in the mood for something salty or sweet, Roasters ’N Toasters is one of the best spots near campus to satisfy every craving. The restaurant, located near Pinecrest and East Kendall, offers plates of fresh bagels, french toast stuffed with Nutella, s’mores french toast, hot pastrami on rye and matzo ball soup, among many, many other delicious offerings. Big portions and hearty sides justify the price and leave you pleased after your last bite. Roasters ’N Toasters serves breakfast and lunch every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can stop by anytime for a nice down-to-earth atmosphere and a killer breakfast.

roastersntoastersmiami.com

9465 S Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest, FL, 33156, 305-251-4848

Best coffee spot by Alex Koch

A little off the beaten path in Miami’s arts and entertainment district, Vice City Bean opened last year and boasts both atmosphere — a colorful painted bird takes up the entire wall to the right of the entrance and a mix of marble and wood round out the industrial loft feel — and cold brew on tap. The shop sources its coffee from Michigan roaster Madcap Coffee and San Francisco roaster Four Barrel and features tea from local purveyor Jojo Tea. Vice City Bean also offers a variety of food items, including house-baked doughnuts, empanadas from Fufi and sweet and savory toasts. If you’re looking for a place to grab a yummy breakfast and get some work done without being disturbed, we found your spot.

Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami Unit C, Miami, FL 33136, 305-726- 8031,

www.vicecitybean.com

Best LGBTQ bar by Jordan Lewis





Being one of the most diverse and liberal cities in America, it’s no wonder Miami’s best LGBTQ bar, Twist, is right in the heart of South Beach. Founded in 1998, Twist’s entertaining dancers, drag queen hosts and world class DJs attract locals and tourists alike. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQ community and looking for a place to let loose or just an ally looking for a fun dance party, Twist has something for everyone, with three dance floors and seven different bars, each featuring different eclectic atmospheres and colorful décor.

Open 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week. 1057 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL.

www.twistsobe.com

Best place to satisfy your sweet tooth by Alexa Koch





You’ll be hard-pressed not to find your sugary fix at Fireman Derek’s in Wynwood. The shop became famous for its key lime pie, but it’s gone far beyond one signature dessert since opening in 2013. Today, it sells more than 24 varieties of freshly baked pies, cheesecakes and cakes, whole or by the slice, as well as cookies, blondies, brownies and cinnamon rolls. The shop opened four years ago when Kim Murdock, wife of late firefighter Pat Murdock, granted her husband’s dying wish: funding a pie business, spearheaded by fellow firefighter Derek Kaplan. Slices to try include the cookie dough pie, salted caramel “crack” pie and, of course, key lime pie.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 2818 N. Miami Ave, Miami, FL, 786-703- 3623,

www.firemandereks.com

Best sports grill by Alexandra Rothman

Yard House is the perfect restaurant for large groups of friends looking for comfy booths, big portions and a late-night happy hour menu that includes half-priced appetizers, including poke nachos, fried macaroni and cheese sticks and buffalo wings. Yard House’s largest selection of draft beers will satisfy any palette, and the large TVs are perfect for watching sports games. The best news is that Yard House is open until 2 a.m. Next time you’re looking for a place to eat after a football game or party, Yard House is the place to go.

320 San Lorenzo Ave., Space 1320, Coral Gables, FL 33146, 11-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, 305-447-9273

Best late night food by Alexandra Rothman

In the heart of Coconut Grove, Greenstreet Cafe is both cozy and trendy. With brick walls, old books and a gastro-pub style bar, the cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating, complete with light-wrapped trees and candles. The late-night menu includes flatbreads, appetizers, a raw bar and specialty cocktails. Finish off your meal with the famous Nutella french toast, which is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

3468 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, FL 33133, 305-444-0244 open until 12 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Best hole in the wall by Shellie Frai

Walk through the colorful walls of Wynwood and you are bound to find ecletic thrift shops and pricey restaurants. But, if you are determined to dig deeper, you will find the one-of-a-kind gentleman’s club that is Brothers & Brawlers. The motorcycle shop slash coffee shop slash men’s tailor teleports you to the ‘50s as the warehouse is decorated with retro upholster leather chairs, vintage coffee tables and a Land Rover Defender Series 2a-turned phone booth. The space also has a shop where you can purchase the same retro furniture seen inside, classic motorcycle helmets, leather high-top sneakers and logo tees. 359 NW 28th, St., Wynwood, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m Mon. – Fri and noon – 5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., 305-799-2225, https://www.brothersandbrawlers.com

Best broke meal by Jordan Lewis

Whether you’re craving a turkey sub, a chicken tender meal or something more regional like a “Miami Dolphins sandwich,” Publix deli is always the perfect go-to for fresh, tasty meals on the cheap. With the closest one located conveniently a half mile from campus and selections ranging from individual servings of soup to pre-made meals for the family to freshly baked desserts, there’s only a $5 to $6 Uber between you and a meal that tastes home-cooked for an astonishingly affordable price.

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 1401 Monza Ave., Miami, FL

Best International

Best Chinese restaurant by Shellie Frai

Situated in a strip mall, the ambiance of this restaurant might not be one to remember. However, after one bite of their authentic Chinese cuisine, you will never forget your first time at Kon Chau. Their expansive list of food includes dim sum, shrimp dumplings, lo mein and spring rolls, all which will leave your mouth watering. Inexpensive dishes and a fast service, this restaurant will get you your fix of Chinese food. Kon Chau is well-known for its wide array of delicious dim sum like their tasty chive dumplings. Miami is not known for its Chinese cuisine, but the humble yet flavorful Kon Chau might just put Miami on the radar. 8376 Bird Rd, Miami, Mon-Sat 11a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. -9:30 p.m., (305) 553-7799, http://www.konchauchinese.com/



Best Italian by Isabella Cueto

Nunzio’s Ristorante is a family-owned gem that has been around for more than 30 years. Inside the bare strip mall exterior is a warm, living-room style dining area decorated with family photos and mementos – you feel like part of the family as soon as you step inside. And like at an Italian grandma’s house, the quality of the homemade dishes is consistently great. Rumor has it they don’t even own a microwave. Start off with the cheesy pizza bread and the cream of spinach soup, then dive into any of the perfectly-cooked pasta dishes and finish off with zuppetta, a to-die-for, moist layered cake and a mini cappuccino for dessert.

11433 SW 40th St., Miami, 305-221-6091

Best Indian food by Annie Cappetta

Ghee Indian Kitchen opened in Dadeland Station in May after months of anticipation in the foodie community. And it’s lived up to that anticipation – the Dadeland location has been so successful that a second location in the Design District opened in October. Chef Niven Patel creates dishes with flavors and techniques inspired by his Gujarati roots but puts a Miami spin on them using ingredients grown on Niven’s Homestead farm, lovingly named “Rancho Patel.” The menu adapts to Miami’s growing seasons and constantly innovates. After Patel’s avocado trees dropped their fruit during Irma, Ghee started offering new avocado-centric dishes. Great for a date-night treat, the menu is designed for diners to order many dishes and share, with snacks, breads, rices, vegetables, curries and meats.

Open 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations recommended. gheemiami.com, 305-968-1850, 8965 SW 72nd Place, Miami, FL 33156.

Best Cuban food by Annie Louk

Finding Cuban food in Miami might be easy, but finding the best and most authentic is hard. Don’t be mainstream and only go to Versailles. Try Luis Galindo’s Latin American Bakery and Café for a more low-key and underrated Cuban cuisine. This restaurant has been serving the Miami community forever – even right after Hurricane Andrew – so you know it must be good. It also doubles as bakery, where you can satisfy your cravings for a sándwich Cubano, some pan con lechón and croquetas. Top it off with desserts and cortadito in their bakery next door.

Open 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 7 to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

latinamericanbakeryandcafe.com

890 SW 57th Avenue, West Miami, 305-264- 2800

In & Around Campus

Voter’s Choice: Best quiet spot by Shellie Frai

Quiet can be precious and hard to come by in college. If you need a moment to yourself, take it at the steps by the Shalala Student Center and Lake Osceola. The flow of water from the fountain and the ducks flapping and quacking will relax you and help shut out the rest of the world. Take a book and some headphones to make the best of this time. Plus, the cool breeze from the lake will make the strong Miami sun feel less intense.



Voter’s Choice: Best professor style by Isabella Cueto

Professor Brian Valencia is a lecturer in the theatre department at the University of Miami. The only thing more recognizable than Valencia’s knack for writing clever, highbrow tunes is his style: a sophisticated button-down paired with colorful pants, patterned socks, shiny leather shoes and a mug in hand. Valencia’s swagger is well-known around the theatre department for matching his personality so well, and for finding the perfect balance between professional and sassy.



Voter’s Choice: Best place to study by Jackie Yang

Students voted the Kornspan Study Lounge in the Shalala Student Center as the best study spot on campus. The study lounge is a completely silent space on the first floor that has a mix of private study cubbies, study tables, couches and a small annex that allows food where students can take a snack break during a long study session. There are outlets everywhere – on the tables, on the floors, under the seats and inside the cubbies. As the only year-round 24/7 study space for undergraduates, the lounge is the place to go for a long night of work. The cubbies are the perfect spot for complete focus, and the dark paneling and quiet help keep students on task. Not to mention, the lounge is steps away from Starbucks and the Hurricane Food Court.



Voter’s Choice: Best classroom by Jackie Yang

Students have spoken, and they voted for Storer Auditorium in the School of Business as the best classroom on campus. The 300-seat lecture hall on the first floor has hosted many guest speakers, special events and flagship courses, such as previous UM President Donna Shalala’s U.S. Health Care Crisis: The Politics of Health Care Reform course and The Sixties course, co-taught by history professor Donald Spivey and English professor Patrick McCarthy this semester. The auditorium has its own lobby with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook the Palm Court fountain, an amenity sure to please.

Voter’s Choice: Best place to cry or sleep by Jackie Yang

It’s been a rough night. You slept a total of three hours because you stayed up late working on a huge project due in the morning and then got locked out of your dorm – and you still have a midterm in the afternoon. You’re not sure if the tightness in your throat and the heaviness of your eyelids are because you’re exhausted, sad, sick or all of the above. What’re you going to do? Look no further than the privacy and silence of the Richter Library stacks, a less popular part of the library outside of finals week. Students don’t always want to make the journey in the slow-moving stacks elevator from the second floor, or feel weird about holing up in the beige study carrels with tiny, grimy windows to the outdoors that are strangely reminiscent of a prison. But for those who just really need to put their head down without being judged, the stacks are for you. Each carrel is large enough so that, whether you’re silently bawling your eyes out, falling asleep or just watching Netflix, your neighbor won’t be able to judge you.

Voter’s Choice: Best food on campus by Shellie Frai

From fries and milkshakes after class to burgers and beers on game days, the Rathskeller has been the best place to eat on campus since it opened in 1973. This campus classic will satisfy any craving with its wide selection of comfort foods. With appetizers ranging from mac ‘n cheese balls to buffalo chicken quesadillas, no one will leave hungry. On game days, if you get there early, you can get free wings, or come when you like and order a pitcher with friends and snack on free popcorn. The Rat also hosts fun events, including Trivia Tuesday and Painting & Pitchers.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

1330 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, FL 33146 (305) 284-6310. http://rathskeller.studentaffairs.miami.edu/.

Best employee by Jane Huh





If you’ve grabbed a mid-morning bagel or late night coffee at Einstein Bros. Bagels, you probably know Johnnie Mae, an employee at the UM School of Law location. She is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable figures on campus, with her warm soul and kind eyes, Johnnie Mae ensures tired students leave Einstein’s with a smile. “Pookie” and “baby cakes” are among the nicknames that Johnnie Mae uses to make her customers feel welcome and happy. Johnnie Mae was even featured on the Humans of UM Facebook page, where her photos received more than 1,800 likes and 252 shares – commenters called her “the heart and soul of the UMiami Law School.”

Best bathroom by Kay Ann Henry

It’s hard to pick a “best” bathroom, but we must give the Hecht-Stanford dining hall its praises. Not only is this bathroom always clean, its untainted hardwood floors, smooth grey tiles and squeaky-clean sinks make it feel almost luxurious. If you’re wondering, the toilets are just as clean and the doors aren’t riddled with graffiti like in high school. This bathroom is the real deal. And to top it off, the mirrors have cute messages written on them.

Best bookstore item by Esther Ponce de Leon

In the Sunshine State, sometimes sunglasses are not enough to shield your eyes from the rays. Fortunately, the bookstore sells ball caps that can help with that. Along with providing fantastic sun protection, they’re easy to carry and match any UM swag. They are also reasonably priced compared to other items in the bookstore. The bookstore sells all types of ball caps, from orange to green and baseball-themed to plain Miami-themed, so be sure to check them out next time you go.

Best picnic spot by Jason Donnelly

The narrow breezeway that bisects the School of Architecture provides a welcome escape from the many paved sections of campus. The size of the tables, relative quiet of the area and accessibility makes it an ideal spot for an afternoon hangout. Plus, close proximity to Lake Osceola and the many shaded trees means that a nice, pleasant breeze will keep you cool. An added bonus? There is a coffee stand in the breezeway that was designed and is manned by School of Architecture students. Enjoy the breezeway during the holidays, when string lights add extra charm.

Best recurring event by Alexandra Rothman

If you’re a fan of Jeopardy, beer and hot wings, then trivia night at the Rat was made for you. On the gliders by the outdoor bar at the Rat, trivia night begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Grab some friends to make a team with a goofy name and compete for prizes, including T-shirts and gift cards. Even if trivia isn’t your thing, Tuesday nights at the Rat are a perfect time to relax, catch up with friends, have a drink (or a pitcher, if you’re 21 and older) and enjoy.

Best campus entertainment by Alexandra Rothman

The Bill Cosford Cinema is the longest running art house cinema in Miami, and it also happens to be right on campus, on the second floor of the Dooly Memorial building. The Cosford plays independent films, student films and newly released blockbusters, and showings are free for UM students with the flash of a Cane card since the Cosford is part of the School of Communication. The Cosford also hosts lectures, special guests, film festivals and drag performances. Grab some friends, popcorn and catch a movie – you won’t regret it.

www.cosfordcinema.com

