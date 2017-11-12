Art, Edge

‘American Masks’ artist, UM professor receives threats after exhibit goes viral

UM art professor Billie Grace Lynn had put her “American Masks” sculpture – three Ku Klux Klan hood made out of American flags – on display twice in Miami. The first time, she received side glances and thumbs up and thumbs down, but this time, she’s receiving death threats.

After putting the masks on display at UM’s Wynwood art gallery for the faculty art show, the university’s art department, the art gallery and Lynn started getting an influx of hate emails and phone calls numbering in the “thousands,” Lynn said.

The art department received so many threatening phone calls to the main line that the number was only going to voicemail late last week. The Rainbow Building, which houses the department on the Coral Gables campus, has an increased security presence, and police were present at the faculty art show on Nov. 11. Despite this, Lynn said she refuses to be scared “into a ditch.”

“I am not going to be intimidated,” she said in a Nov. 9 phone call. “I am just going to continue going about my business.”

Since the piece was first installed at the window of the Wynwood gallery Oct. 17, media coverage of Lynn’s controversial exhibit has gone viral and some on social media called for the university to take action against her.

Screen Shot 2017-11-12 at 11.36.15 AM.png

Screen Shot 2017-11-12 at 11.36.47 AM.png

The negative comments soon outnumbered the positive. The comments turned into death threats after Fox News sent a news crew to Miami to profile Lynn.

Since the Fox story on Oct. 30, Lynn said she got thousands of emails wishing her death and disease.

“I hope you die of phase four cancer,” one email read.

“We’re living in a crazy time,” Lynn said. “In this day and age, you don’t know if people are serious or not.”

The university has stood by Lynn and shown support for her and her art.

University President Julio Frenk sent out a message to the media reiterating that the university supports free speech and there will be no infringement on Lynn’s work. And “American Masks” will remain in place the university art gallery, too.

“The art department is taking every safety precaution, but have no plans on removing the piece,” gallery director Milly Cardoso said.

Lynn said she made “American Masks” to start a conversation about Americans disguising racism with patriotism. But, she said many people can’t see the artwork for what it is and they are overlooking the meaning.

She said the comments she has been receiving reinforce the idea that she should not be silent about the injustice she sees.

Lynn plans to use this energy and impact to make more art. She is now thinking of making a sculpture on the subject of gun violence. Lynn is also planning to write an essay on what this experience has taught her.

November 12, 2017

Reporters

Shellie Frai

Shellie Frai can be reached via email at shelliefrai@gmail.com or on Twitter at @fraishellie.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Hurricanes crush Notre Dame to leap into national title race

A sixth national title is no longer a far-fetched dream. And yes, the Miami Hurricanes are back — wi ...

Hurricanes thinking national title, and rightly, after epic night in Miami sports history

The Miami Hurricanes may have the best team in college football. Say it. Savor it. It might even be ...

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier has proven himself a master of the offense

The C student has become the valedictorian. The understudy has become the Broadway lead. The quarter ...

Hey, College Football Playoff committee: Time to make things right with UM

A bunch of thoughts and notes in the aftermath of UM’s 41-8 domination of Notre Dame in front of a r ...

UM could end up undefeated — or in the Orange Bowl

Even before the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes destroyed No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8 in the late-night Saturday sh ...

UM, City of Coral Gables Share Accomplishments

The annual development agreement meeting is a time for the city and University to share information ...

UM School of Business Administration Partners with Burson-Marsteller

December’s Crisis Management Course is the first such partnership between Burson-Marsteller and an a ...

ESPN College GameDay to Broadcast Live from UM Campus

Students, community encouraged to attend live show on Coral Gables campus. ...

University of Miami Student Will Always Remember this Veteran

Emi Kopke designed a special commemorative shirt that veteran John Seelie wore to Pearl Harbor anniv ...

Student Publications Receive Top Awards

Ibis Yearbook, Distraction Magazine receive awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Association. ...

No. 7 Hurricanes Dominate No. 3 Notre Dame, 41-8

The Canes faced Notre Dame in Miami for the first time in nearly three decades and they dominated th ...

UM vs. Notre Dame: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch as the No. 7 Hurricanes host No. 3 Notre Dame in a primetime game a ...

Shimamoto and Soriano to Play For Title in Fall Finales

University of Miami men's tennis freshmen Tatsuki Shimamoto and Adria Soriano continued their s ...

WBB Set to Host Vermont

The University of Miami women's basketball team resumes action Sunday at 2 p.m., against Vermon ...

Miami Rowing Set For Rivanna Romp on Sunday

The University of Miami rowing team concludes the fall portion of its 2017-18 season on Sunday as it ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching