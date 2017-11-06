Health, National News, News

UM professor collaborates with FIU professor, DEA to trace opioid production

Opioid misuse plagues millions in America every year, with the heart of the crisis in Florida. Now two professors, including one from the University of Miami, are working to transform the methods to determine the sources of specific heroin samples.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 12.5 million people misused prescription opioids in 2015. The opioid epidemic claimed the lives of almost 13,000 Americans in the same year.

On Oct. 26, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Though funds weren’t increased to fight the abuse, Trump vowed to battle against the epidemic by producing government-funded advertisements against opioid use.

“No part of our society, not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural has been spared this plague of drug addition and this horrible, horrible situation that’s taken place with opioids,” Trump said during a ceremony at the White House.

FIU’s José Almirall, director of FIU’s International Forensic Research Institute, was first approached with a project request funded by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Almirall, also a professor of chemistry and biochemistry, reached out to Ali Pourmand, an isotope geochemist at UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. Together, they have been collaborating to fight a national crisis.

Pourmand and Almirall’s project is the first of its kind. The researchers examine and profile samples of heroin to find what are called “tagging agents,” impurities that allow researchers to determine the origin of the drug.

“By identifying the tracer, I could tell you that this sample has the fingerprint, or the signature, of a South American heroin, or that this sample is from South Asia,” Pourmand said.

The DEA’s funding allowed for the processing of 400 heroin samples, all of which originated from four regions infamous for heroin distribution: Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, South America and Mexico.

Pourmand said these four “hotspots” are where the opium poppies are refined and “cooked” in to heroin. Although the manufacturing process of heroin is similar throughout the regions, the chemical composition varies. Each manufacturer utilizes different raw material, and this is what allows the heroin to be traced.

The key tracer used in the study, called a radiogenic strontium isotope, either links “the heroin to the rock on which the plant grew, or to the component that the heroin was mixed with,” Pourmand said.

Although the DEA had been using a number of other tracking agents, Pourmand said, the introduction of the strontium isotope added a “new layer of forensic and tactical information in tracking where the heroin came from.”

In order to verify the accuracy of the new method, the DEA gave Pourmand and Almirall samples it had already traced and asked the researchers to use their approach.

Eighty-five percent of samples were correctly traced to the location of origin, creating a “not entirely conclusive, but very successful” forensic tool.

Through continuation and refinement of the recently discovered strontium-based method, Pourmand said there is a possibility for expansion of the project.

“The idea is to build a big database, ultimately, that an agent that confiscates heroin can go to and have it analyzed and determined where it originated from,” he said.

November 6, 2017

Reporters

Paulina Kanburiyan


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Betting money says Florida’s Big Three are small, but little guys will come up big

In line with the flip-flopped nature of this college-affiliated football season in Florida, each mem ...

If you win, they will come. UM-Notre Dame ‘sold out’ except for suites

J-Lo was there Saturday, awkwardly throwing up the ‘U’ with her thumbs and single digits, but doing ...

UM’s success attracts top recruits to hang out with players ‘week after week after week’

The magic word — “recruiting’’ — came at the end of the local radio show. University of Miami footba ...

UM football won the game but lost a major player

The University of Miami has lost another major player to surgery, though whether he’s out for the se ...

The Hurricanes face their toughest test to date in Virginia Tech. Follow the game.

The Miami Hurricanes look to remain unbeaten and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive wit ...

Students Keep Homecoming Traditions Alive

From decorating ornaments for the Spirit Tree to an a cappella remix of the Alma Mater, Homecoming w ...

The Danger of the Status Quo

Partners In Health co-founder Dr. Jim Yong Kim shared insights on global health and lessons learned ...

UM Scientist Awarded Grant Aimed to Increase U.S. Aquaculture Production

The award is part of $9.3 million NOAA has slated to help spur the development and growth of shellfi ...

Building the Instinct for Affordable Housing

A minimum-wage worker would have to hold three full-time jobs to afford an average market-rate apart ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Kickoff vs. Virginia Set for Noon on Nov. 18

The University of Miami's football game vs. Virginia on Nov. 18 will kick off at noon ET on eit ...

Women’s Tennis Sets 2018 Spring Schedule

Miami head women's tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Monday the team's schedule f ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Brown Jr. Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List

Sophomore guard Bruce Brown, Jr., has been named to the preseason watch list for the annual Oscar Ro ...

Johnson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Miami junior defensive back Jaquan Johnson was among those recognized with weekly honors from the At ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching