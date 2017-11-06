Hurricane adviser inducted into Iron Arrow

Tsitsi Wakhisi, the faculty adviser for The Miami Hurricane, was tapped into Iron Arrow last week, the highest honor a University of Miami community member can receive.

As a staff, we thought it would be fitting to set aside part of our newspaper to congratulate her on this achievement and thank her for the tireless work she does for us.

Wakhisi is a life-changing professor. She is the kind of professor who has such an impact on her students that one of those students is bound to grow up to make an Oscar-winning film about her.

She is so sweet and nurturing. She cares for her students in a deep, maternal way. She cares about the subject matter she teaches and she believes in the importance of training young journalists.

She takes us all very seriously, not just as students but real journalists. She holds us to the same standards as professional publications and truly believes that we can accomplish great things.

She is selfless. She goes above and beyond her role as a professor, constantly finding ways to help students. If you have a goal and you ask for her help, she will go out of her way to make connections and open doors for you.

We could write pages and pages about how special Wakhisi is to our staff, but we know that’s not how she would want us to use the space in this week’s paper, even though she deserves every word of it to be dedicated to her.