Opinion

Catholics vs. Convicts: Notre Dame rivalry reminds fans of Canes history

Ask any Miami Hurricanes football fan which teams they hate and you’ll get three responses: the Florida Gators, the Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

These games, in which emotions run high on and off the field, must be won to confirm the Canes are truly “back.” To be an elite team, we must dominate not only our division or conference but also the rivalry games – whether they’re played annually or not.

I wrote a column last week about the changes that need to be made to make a change in the football culture among students. Rivalries are extremely important for UM community involvement in the football program because they hold significance to our school’s history and identity.

Recent Canes converts may not be familiar with the Notre Dame rivalry, though they’ve likely heard the “Catholics vs. Convicts” slogan. The notorious name of the rivalry was created by Notre Dame students printing unsanctioned game day T shirts. They wanted to portray their team as righteous and the Canes as thugs, playing into popular stereotypes of the teams.

To recap, here’s a brief history of the rivalry:

On the road to prominence, Miami defeated Notre Dame a handful of times – most notably, a 58-7 blowout that ended the 1985 regular season and head coach Gerry Faust’s tenure at Notre Dame. Jimmy Johnson and the Canes ran up the score on Notre Dame, especially during Faust’s last game, which was seen as disrespectful by some but awesome by most.

In 1987, the Canes would again defeat Notre Dame on the road to a national championship.

The real excitement began in 1988 – the so-called “Catholics vs. Convicts” game. Notre Dame won narrowly, 31-30. The Fighting Irish finished the season undefeated and won the 1988 national championship.

The two most recent meetings, a 2012 blowout in which Miami lost 41-3 and a heartbreaking loss in 2016 by a three-point margin, are seared into fans’ minds.

Having traveled to both most recent meetings and watched the Canes lose in person – which is much more painful than watching a loss on TV – I am ready to see us lay a beatdown on the Golden Domers.

Their Irish fans, their traditions and most of all their winning record in the series never fails to get under Canes fans’ skin. It’s about defending our honor. We’re not convicts. We’re a serious school that can play a great game of football. And Notre Dame needs to know that.

Rivalries have the ability to motivate students and the team. The Canes are underdogs against the Irish. To truly be “back” and reclaim our rightful place atop the college football elite, we must beat rivals not only for the postseason implications but for our history, our team and our students.

Dana McGeehan is a senior majoring in history and media management.

November 6, 2017

Reporters

Dana McGeehan


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Betting money says Florida’s Big Three are small, but little guys will come up big

In line with the flip-flopped nature of this college-affiliated football season in Florida, each mem ...

If you win, they will come. UM-Notre Dame ‘sold out’ except for suites

J-Lo was there Saturday, awkwardly throwing up the ‘U’ with her thumbs and single digits, but doing ...

UM’s success attracts top recruits to hang out with players ‘week after week after week’

The magic word — “recruiting’’ — came at the end of the local radio show. University of Miami footba ...

UM football won the game but lost a major player

The University of Miami has lost another major player to surgery, though whether he’s out for the se ...

The Hurricanes face their toughest test to date in Virginia Tech. Follow the game.

The Miami Hurricanes look to remain unbeaten and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive wit ...

Students Keep Homecoming Traditions Alive

From decorating ornaments for the Spirit Tree to an a cappella remix of the Alma Mater, Homecoming w ...

The Danger of the Status Quo

Partners In Health co-founder Dr. Jim Yong Kim shared insights on global health and lessons learned ...

UM Scientist Awarded Grant Aimed to Increase U.S. Aquaculture Production

The award is part of $9.3 million NOAA has slated to help spur the development and growth of shellfi ...

Building the Instinct for Affordable Housing

A minimum-wage worker would have to hold three full-time jobs to afford an average market-rate apart ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Kickoff vs. Virginia Set for Noon on Nov. 18

The University of Miami's football game vs. Virginia on Nov. 18 will kick off at noon ET on eit ...

Women’s Tennis Sets 2018 Spring Schedule

Miami head women's tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Monday the team's schedule f ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Brown Jr. Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List

Sophomore guard Bruce Brown, Jr., has been named to the preseason watch list for the annual Oscar Ro ...

Johnson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Miami junior defensive back Jaquan Johnson was among those recognized with weekly honors from the At ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching