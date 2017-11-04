No. 10 Miami pulls off first ranked win of season, defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10

Miami huddled together on the field at the end of the third quarter. Holding an 11-point lead going into the final 15 minutes, the Hurricanes motioned their hands in the air to pump up the crowd of 63,932 fans who had been so electric all night.

It was a sign for UM.

This was going to be the fourth quarter where it made a statement against one of the best teams in the country and prove to doubters that the Canes are a legitimate contender in college football.

No. 10 Miami extended its lead in the fourth quarter off a 13-yard Malik Rosier rush, and the Hurricanes went on to defeat the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies 28-10 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

After winning their previous four games by a combined total of 18 points, the Canes finally got a win by double-digits in undoubtedly their best played game begin to end this season. They controlled the momentum and pace throughout the entire contest.

The offense and defense were clicking at the same time throughout – something head coach Mark Richt had been wanting for weeks.

Rosier threw for just 193 yards but made both of the UM second-half touchdowns happen with either his arm or his legs. He racked up 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 13 carries, and his mobility in and out of the pocket was the key on offense. He finished throwing two touchdowns but also had three interceptions.

Sophomore running back Travis Homer led the Canes on the ground with 95 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. The score came off a 64-yard cut-back run down the middle that gave the Hurricanes a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Virginia Tech came into the game ranked No. 9 in the country in yards per game allowed, giving up just 285 yards of total offense a night. Miami racked up 429 total yards Saturday night.

UM’s defense looked about as ferocious as it has all season, forcing four turnovers, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. It held Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson – who had thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season – to just 197 yards passing with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Miami now has 13-straight wins dating back to last season – the most in the FBS – and stays the frontrunner to win the Coastal Division.

Next weekend, the University of Miami will be getting a visit from College GameDay, and the Hurricanes will stay at home in another primetime matchup – this time against the dangerous No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.