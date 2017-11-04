Homecoming game: Virginia Tech vs. Miami Live Blog

No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

It’s judgement day for Miami. If the team wants to finally prove to the country that it is a legitimate contender, now is the time to do it.

Six different one-loss teams placed above the Hurricanes in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Miami is undefeated, but many argue the Canes have yet to pull off a signature victory against a top-tier team.

In a primetime matchup against a strong, well-rounded Virginia Tech team Saturday night, UM has a chance to show what it is made of.

The Hurricanes control their own destiny to win the Coastal Division – keep winning and the crown is theirs. But if they lose to the Hokies, it opens the door for V-Tech to win its seventh division title in 12 years.

Miami has been hot and cold all season, especially on offense. Often times, quarterback Malik Rosier and his team have put together consecutive poor possessions but then have come out with a few big plays to put just enough points on the board to win.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech has been a model of consistency on both sides of the ball, ranking in the FBS top 20 in both points per game and yards per game, and in the top 10 in opponent yards per game allowed.

HALFTIME SCORE: Miami 14 – Virginia Tech 3

Rosier: 5-12, 77 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 53 yards rushing

Homer: 5 carries, 71 yards, 1 touchdown

2nd Quarter:

Miami Ball

Rosier gets sacked. That’s the half.

Virginia Tech Ball

Right after a defensive blunder, Miami’s Jaquan Johnson forces fumble, recovered by defensive lineman RJ McIntosh for 35 yards. Miami ball with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.

Josh Jackson finds Cam Phillips for 27-yard completion. Some may say Miami should have had the interception on the play.

Miami Ball

After back-to-back quality rushes, Rosier looks for Jeff Thomas deep and throws interception. First turnover of game.

Virginia Tech Ball

Hokies hit 50-yard field goal. Miami 14 – Virginia Tech 3 with just over 2 minutes left in first half.

On 3rd-and-7, VT loses 13 yards on fumble.

Josh Jackson starting to heat up – Hokies offense showing first signs of life.

Miami Ball

Running back Travis Homer with the Waltonesque run – cuts back for 64 yards and the touchdown. Miami 14 – Virginia Tech 0. 7:09 left in 2nd Q.

Rosier using his legs again, this time for a 10-yard rush down the middle.

Virginia Tech Ball

More pressure in the face of Jackson. Sophomore defensive end Joe Jackson with the quarterback-hurry, forces Jackson to miss his target. 4th down. Virginia Tech punts again. Miami fully in control as of right now.

UM defensive lineman Kendrick Norton with the sack. 2-yard loss. Miami getting pressure early to VT’s freshman quarterback.

Miami Ball

Rosier to … Guess who? Braxton Berrios for 8-yard touchdown. Miami gets first blood and leads 7-0 early in the 2nd quarter.

After a Rosier run and slide, 3rd-and-3.

Another PI, this time in the end zone involving freshman receiver Jeff Thomas. Another 15-yard gain. 1st down on the VT 15.

Rosier finds Homer for the sophomore running back’s first big play of the night. 20-yard reception. 1st down at the Virginia Tech 27-yard line.

Rosier looking long for Richards – pass interference. 15 yards.

Rosier to one of his safety-blanket targets – reliable tight end Christopher Herndon. 18 yards.

Virginia Tech Ball

Both defenses playing up to their standards – Shaq Quarterman with the stop on Jackson’s run. 4th down. Hokies punt.

1st Quarter:

Virginia Tech Ball

End of 1st Q: Miami 0 – Virginia Tech 0

Outside of the drive with Rosier’s big run, neither offense has been able to drive down the field. 1st quarter almost done – 2 minutes left.

Miami Ball

Miami with a rush on 3rd down … DJ Dallas can’t convert. Canes punt.

On 3rd-and-7, Rosier throws a strike to All-ACC receiver Ahmmon Richards, who makes a nice move to reach for the 1st down. But, he gets up limping like he has in so many games this season. Just unfortunate for Miami.

Virginia Tech Ball

No way. Defensive back Amari Carter rushes through for the sack on quarterback Jackson. Loss of 10, 4th down. Hokies punt.

Miami defense showing some grit against the run game early – three-yard loss there on the carry.

Yeah, Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson has wheels too. 3rd-and-1 coming.

Miami Ball

Another red-zone attempt failed. Hurricanes go for it on 4th down and get nothing on the rush. 0-0 score.

Big, big play from Rosier. Fakes out entire defense with read option, rushes to the left for 36 yards. 1st-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

UM receiver Braxton Berrios once again putting finger prints on game early – catches a pass from Rosier down the middle for 24 yards while getting hit in the air. He has now thrown, rushed and caught for positive yardage. Playmaker.

Miami with a little primetime trickery early – after an option fake, receiver Braxton Berrios throws to his wide-open quarterback Malik Rosier for 17 yards and the 1st down.

Virginia Tech Ball

Virginia Tech can’t convert on deep pass on 3rd down. Hokies punt.

Running back Travon McMillian starts the game like many backs have against Miami – with a 1st-down run for double-digit yards.