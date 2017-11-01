Basketball, Sports

DJ Vasiljevic scores 30 to lead Miami past Newberry College 106-79 in exhibition matchup

Last week, University of Miami coach Jim Larrañaga revealed that sophomore guard Dejan “DJ” Vasiljevic had scored 159 points in a three-minute shooting drill.

Vasiljevic showed that the drill was no fluke in Miami’s exhibition matchup against Newberry College, tallying a game-high 30 points to lead the Hurricanes to a 106-79 win over the Wolves Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

The sharpshooter scored 19 of his points in the game’s first four-and-a-half minutes, shooting a perfect 7-7 from the field while hitting five three-pointers. UM sophomore guard Bruce Brown added 19 points, eight assists and put his explosive athletic ability on display with two rim-rattling dunks.

“It was the game we needed,” Vasiljevic said. “I was just happy to see them go through the net.”

UM scored the game’s first 15 points and never looked back from there, stretching the lead to as many as 32 points in the second half.

Despite the blowout, Miami gave up 30 turnovers – one of its biggest areas of concern on the night. Newberry College’s full-court press forced UM into a handful of ill-advised passes.

“It’s a new team with a lot of new players, such as myself,” said freshman Lonnie Walker, who scored eight points in 15 minutes. “We just gotta understand that we can’t really rush the ball. We need to know our strengths and play our strengths wisely.”

Walker, a five-star recruit, showed glimpses of why many view him as a likely first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. But he also showed rust with his three-point shot at the same time. Walker was out three months after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee in July.

The Canes are ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll that came out Wednesday afternoon – the highest AP preseason ranking in program history.

Miami will open the regular season at home against Gardner-Webb University at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Watsco Center.

November 1, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami, Stephen Ross, Canes big winners as city gets 2021 national championship game

It is three seasons from now. If you believe the hopeful supposition that the Miami Hurricanes’ asce ...

UM’s Manny Diaz: ‘Our kids aren’t perfect, but they’re playing pretty damn good...’

On Tuesday it was offensive coordinator Thomas Brown telling it like it is. On Wednesday it was defe ...

Hurricanes QB Rosier makes his move in new State Offensive Player of Year rankings

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosiers' 216-point game at North Carolina (second-best among ...

UM makes smart move with Jeff Thomas; Chris Paul helps UM guard; Canes nuggets

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday:　 • One of many smart in-season coaching moves made by ...

The day I shared my Halloween candy with Mark Richt: Touchdown!

I wanted to give out all the Degnan family’s leftover Halloween candy. But my fellow reporters weren ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Catalonia’s Vote for Independence

A native of the region, UM’s Joaquin Roy explores the ramifications of Catalonia’s independence refe ...

Focus on Food

UM community dishes out treats and information during Food Day 2017 ...

Tropical Depression 18 - Advisory 1

The University is monitoring the storm. All classes, events, and clinical activities are operating o ...

New Leadership Team Moves the U Forward

Open house enables UM community to meet and mingle with new student and administrative leaders ...

W. Tennis Starts Strong at ITA Fall Nationals

Both of the Miami women's tennis team's representatives at the Oracle ITA National Fall Ch ...

Berrios Named Finalist for Campbell Trophy

University of Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios was among the 13 finalists for the 2017 William V. ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Canes Debut at No. 13 in AP Top 25

The Hurricanes earned their highest AP Top 25 Preseason ranking ever as the poll was released on Wed ...

WBB Scores 102 in Exhibition Win over Nova

The University of Miami women's basketball team started the 2017-18 season in style Tuesday nig ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching