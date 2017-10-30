Dear V

V’s Take: Keep it hot with easy costumes

V’s Take: Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Happy Halloween, Hurricanes! ‘Tis the season when way too many people wear lingerie with bunny ears and call it a “costume.”

If you’re looking to get a little more creative, V has some great ideas for last minute costumes. But since this is a sex column, all of the costumes are sexy. You’ll also be sexy if you wear them.

Sexy Pennywise

Everybody is obsessing over this creepy clown. Put on a clown wig and a polka dot bathing suit. Just make sure the carpet matches the drapes.

Sexy Melania Trump

Start with an unnecessarily high pair of heels and some oversized sunglasses. Then, look like you’re confused and don’t want to be wherever you are.

Sexy President Frenk

We’ve all seen the shirtless picture. Channel it by doing your hair up nice and staring seductively into a camera. Don’t forget to throw up the U.

Sexy Fake News

Cover up your unmentionables with a newspaper. Write FAKE on your stomach with eyeliner.

Note: TMH is real news, so you cannot use the paper you’re currently reading.

Sexy Adam or Sexy Eve

Find a friendly neighborhood tree and politely ask it if you can borrow some leaves, then use them to cover up the goods. Add an apple from the dining hall as a prop. If you dress as Adam, you get a bonus if you provide your own snake.

Sexy Darth Vader

You probably know someone with a Darth Vader mask. Ask to borrow it, and wear it with some sexy spanks or a sports bra. The best part about wearing a heavy plastic mask is that you won’t have to make eye contact with the people judging you.

Do you think V missed something? Did you wear any of these costumes and want to submit a pic? Let me know – email dearv@themiamihurricane.com.

October 30, 2017

Reporters

V'S Take


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s offense stunk last week, this coach said. He needs it fixed fast

University of Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown tells it like it is. And Tuesday after practi ...

Coach: If UM wins every game, even by 1 point, it’s in the playoffs

The College Football Playoff says on its Website that “Every Game Counts.’’ University of Miami coac ...

A Halloween treat for Miami Hurricanes fans on Tuesday

Happy Halloween for all you trick-or-treaters or parents of trick-or-treaters or just plain Hallowee ...

UM basketball season tips off on Halloween with new treats

With all the talk of the University of Miami football team, the start of the basketball season slipp ...

If 7-0 isn’t enough to make Canes fans happy, just look to Gators and Seminoles

There are so many reasons for Miami Hurricanes fans to enjoy this 7-0 record and quit fretting how l ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Catalonia’s Vote for Independence

A native of the region, UM’s Joaquin Roy explores the ramifications of Catalonia’s independence refe ...

Focus on Food

UM community dishes out treats and information during Food Day 2017 ...

Tropical Depression 18 - Advisory 1

The University is monitoring the storm. All classes, events, and clinical activities are operating o ...

New Leadership Team Moves the U Forward

Open house enables UM community to meet and mingle with new student and administrative leaders ...

Miami Men’s Basketball Set for Preseason Exhibition

The No. 12-ranked University of Miami men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesda ...

Strantzali Named VolleyMob National Player of the Week

She entered this week ranked fourth nationally with 5.46 points per set and fifth with 4.86 kills pe ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Two Canes to Compete at ITA Fall Championships

Sinead Lohan and Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team will take part in the ...

Blades Named to ACC Football Class of Legends

University of Miami All-America safety and Jim Thorpe Award winner Bennie Blades was among those nam ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching