Community, Edge

Halloween Haunts

Lincoln Road Parade: Watch hundreds of people strut down the outdoor mall in outlandish Halloween costumes to music by multiple live DJs. Take a break from walking and sit and sip on Halloween-themed cocktails at Sugar Factory. Their cocktail “Spooky Goblet” cocktail features candy snakes, lollipops, licorice and candy bracelets. Admission is free.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Road Mall, between Alton Road and Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

For more information: 305-389-3767; lincolnroadmall.com.

Halloween Costume Contest at Foxhole: The bar’s costume contest will award $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and a $250 bar tab for third place. DJs Tony G and Iron Lyon will keep the night going at the South Beach speakeasy. Admission is free.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach

For more information: 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com.

Nightmare on 23rd Street: Sport your spookiest costume as you walk down Wynwood’s colorful grafitti streets. The first 300 guests will receive free entry and a complimentary drink. Register for free entry at eventbrite.com.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami

For more information: 786-241-9318; facebook.com/LAGARAGEWYNWOOD.

HalloWyn: Head to Wynwood this Halloween for the “largest Halloween block party” at Mana Wynwood. There will be 20 local food trucks, themed cocktails, live DJs and a costume contest to show off your crazy ensemble for a cash prize. RSVP for a free drink at hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2250 NW Second Ave, Miami

Featured photo courtesy Pixabay user webandi.

October 30, 2017

Reporters

Shellie Frai

Shellie Frai can be reached via email at shelliefrai@gmail.com or on Twitter at @fraishellie.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s offense stunk last week, this coach said. He needs it fixed fast

University of Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown tells it like it is. And Tuesday after practi ...

Coach: If UM wins every game, even by 1 point, it’s in the playoffs

The College Football Playoff says on its Website that “Every Game Counts.’’ University of Miami coac ...

A Halloween treat for Miami Hurricanes fans on Tuesday

Happy Halloween for all you trick-or-treaters or parents of trick-or-treaters or just plain Hallowee ...

UM basketball season tips off on Halloween with new treats

With all the talk of the University of Miami football team, the start of the basketball season slipp ...

If 7-0 isn’t enough to make Canes fans happy, just look to Gators and Seminoles

There are so many reasons for Miami Hurricanes fans to enjoy this 7-0 record and quit fretting how l ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Catalonia’s Vote for Independence

A native of the region, UM’s Joaquin Roy explores the ramifications of Catalonia’s independence refe ...

Focus on Food

UM community dishes out treats and information during Food Day 2017 ...

Tropical Depression 18 - Advisory 1

The University is monitoring the storm. All classes, events, and clinical activities are operating o ...

New Leadership Team Moves the U Forward

Open house enables UM community to meet and mingle with new student and administrative leaders ...

Miami Men’s Basketball Set for Preseason Exhibition

The No. 12-ranked University of Miami men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesda ...

Strantzali Named VolleyMob National Player of the Week

She entered this week ranked fourth nationally with 5.46 points per set and fifth with 4.86 kills pe ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Two Canes to Compete at ITA Fall Championships

Sinead Lohan and Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team will take part in the ...

Blades Named to ACC Football Class of Legends

University of Miami All-America safety and Jim Thorpe Award winner Bennie Blades was among those nam ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching