Opinion

Dear Southerners: Halloween is more than just a time to dress up and party

Harkening back to the ancient Celtic tradition of celebrating the conclusion of the summer months and last harvests, as well as bracing for the cold, Halloween has taken many twists and turns through every culture that has adopted it.

Growing up in the bone-chilling tundra of Chicago, experiencing Halloween in Miami for the first time is a culture shock. In Chicago, my Halloween consisted of running around my neighborhood in a spooky perforated sheet, clad in multiple pairs of wool socks and surrounded by the last bursts of color nature would provide for the foreseeable future. A sense of urgency hung in the air because this holiday marked the end of enjoying the outdoors, with its vibrant foliage and without fear of impending sundown or potential frostbite. We relished the final opportunity to enjoy the fleeting, mild weather and the freedom that came with it.

A Miami Halloween is a different story. This sense of urgency to eke out the last moments of autumnal joy simply isn’t present in this perpetually hot and sunny climate. Miami’s adoption of Halloween traditions takes on a different character.

Halloween-themed parties and concerts light up the clubs of South Beach. There are no boundaries – atmospheric or cultural – standing in people’s way of wearing whatever costume suits their fancy. An event such as “The Playboy Halloween Masquerade” on Miami Beach couldn’t exist anywhere else.

Miamians, unexposed to the ups and downs of a seasonal climate, take a more superficial approach to Halloween. Walk around campus during this time of year and you will undoubtedly overhear discussions of matching sexy Starbucks cup costumes, frat parties and club events.

But, by celebrating the holiday in this way, they are missing what makes it truly special. It lacks the mystique of celebrating something fleeting, inciting a spirit of gratitude for the warmth and carefreeness of the summer and excitement for the cheerful holiday season ahead. The turn of the season is about more than just barometric pressure and chlorophyll but a progression forward in time and an appreciation for the present moment.

Dana Munro is a sophomore majoring in musical theater.

October 30, 2017

Reporters

Dana Munro


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s offense stunk last week, this coach said. He needs it fixed fast

University of Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown tells it like it is. And Tuesday after practi ...

Coach: If UM wins every game, even by 1 point, it’s in the playoffs

The College Football Playoff says on its Website that “Every Game Counts.’’ University of Miami coac ...

A Halloween treat for Miami Hurricanes fans on Tuesday

Happy Halloween for all you trick-or-treaters or parents of trick-or-treaters or just plain Hallowee ...

UM basketball season tips off on Halloween with new treats

With all the talk of the University of Miami football team, the start of the basketball season slipp ...

If 7-0 isn’t enough to make Canes fans happy, just look to Gators and Seminoles

There are so many reasons for Miami Hurricanes fans to enjoy this 7-0 record and quit fretting how l ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Catalonia’s Vote for Independence

A native of the region, UM’s Joaquin Roy explores the ramifications of Catalonia’s independence refe ...

Focus on Food

UM community dishes out treats and information during Food Day 2017 ...

Tropical Depression 18 - Advisory 1

The University is monitoring the storm. All classes, events, and clinical activities are operating o ...

New Leadership Team Moves the U Forward

Open house enables UM community to meet and mingle with new student and administrative leaders ...

Miami Men’s Basketball Set for Preseason Exhibition

The No. 12-ranked University of Miami men's basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesda ...

Strantzali Named VolleyMob National Player of the Week

She entered this week ranked fourth nationally with 5.46 points per set and fifth with 4.86 kills pe ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Two Canes to Compete at ITA Fall Championships

Sinead Lohan and Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team will take part in the ...

Blades Named to ACC Football Class of Legends

University of Miami All-America safety and Jim Thorpe Award winner Bennie Blades was among those nam ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching