Hurricanes struggle to take advantage of scoring chances in season finale, lose 3-0 to Demon Deacons

In its final game of the season, Miami just could not heat up offensively on a cold night in Salem, North Carolina, ultimately losing 3-0 to No. 21 Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons gave the Hurricanes’ defense trouble all night and ended redshirt junior goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s nine-game streak of at least five saves. Wake Forest’s first goal came in the 33rd minute when midfielder Bayley Fiest got past Tullis-Joyce’s glove for her team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Senior forward Ronnie Johnson had a chance to equalize in the first half from the top of the box, but the shot sailed wide of the net.

“They finished on their opportunities – it’s unfortunate we weren’t able to generate enough opportunities for ourselves,” Tullis-Joyce said. “Their forwards finished when they had to.”

The Canes finish the year with a record of 5-11 and 1-9 in the ACC, ranking second-to-last in the conference. Only the Pittsburgh Panthers, who had zero conference wins, were below them.

Wake Forest (11-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) pulled away in the second half, where it scored twice in the opening ten minutes. Hannah Betfort dove inside the box for the successful header in the 48th minute. Then, forward Estelle Laurier closed the game with another goal in the box in the 55th.

Four UM seniors played their final match in a Hurricanes’ jersey – forward Ronnie Johnson, midfielder Grace Rapp, defender Danielle Savage and goalkeeper Charlsey Zyne.

“It’s sad when it comes down to the game where your seniors know this is the last game of their college careers,” Coach Mary-Frances Monroe said. “We’re excited and happy about the four years that they put into the program.”

Miami had five losses come from a 1-0 result this season. Thus, Monroe is optimistic about the team’s future.

“We have some younger players who stepped up big time – playing different roles, playing different positions that I know that we can build on and work on for the next few years,” she said. “I believe next year that we’re going to be in a place where we’re going to be really successful.”