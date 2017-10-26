Tailgates suspended on student lots, citing serious incidents before Syracuse game

On Wednesday, Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Ryan Holmes met with Greek organization leaders to announce major changes in tailgating procedures at Hard Rock Stadium for the rest of the season. A newsletter sent from Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Whitely later on Wednesday detail the changes, which include the suspension of student tailgates in lots 9 and 10, the two lots previously reserved for student organizations.

The official UM tailgate will be held at the UM Fan Zone sponsored by Student Government. All buses transporting UM students will be directed to that area. Student organizations that tailgate on Hard Rock Stadium property and “an environment conducive to unsafe behaviors” may be delivered a cease operation order, according to the newsletter.

The Miami Hurricane is reaching out to administrators for more information about the Syracuse incidents and the new tailgate changes.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.