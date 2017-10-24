Wine and painting offers new way to wind down

A blood red moon rises over a haunted house, surrounded by ghosts and a graveyard.

This is not an opening to a horror movie but the scene that was painted by guests of The Lowe art museum’s “Sip and Sketch” night.

Every month, the Beaux Arts program, a volunteer organization focused on promoting the arts in Miami, hosts a Sip and Sketch event at the Lowe where artist, army veteran and UM art lecturer Jacqueline Gopie teaches a dozen students, faculty and community members – over the age of 21 – how to paint a spooky Halloween scene for $45.

“It’s not serious at all,” Gopie said. “It’s just a great night to paint and explore your artistic ability.”

Gopie, a realist artist, is known for her paintings of children of color. Born in Jamaica and a University of Miami graduate herself, Gopie is an adjunct professor at UM who teaches the Sip and Sketch classes for fun.

This event was created as a way for friends to come together and experience another side of a benefit of the Lowe

Beaux Arts, founded in 1963, is a group specifically created to support The Lowe Art museum. The volunteers and associate members of Beaux work together to create different events, such as The Festival of Art at the University of Miami, in order to promote different local artists. Beaux recently donated money to renovate the children’s pavilion at the Lowe, where the Sip and Sketch events are held.

“It is a great place to come relax and unwind because painting is just different than other artnforms,” said Annette Diaz, who works for Beaux Arts. “You release all your stress in this comfortable but professional atmosphere.”

Kebrina Maharaj, who works as a career services and internship manager at University of Miami’s School of Communication, said it was her first time attending a Sip and Sketch. She found the event through Facebook and was excited to attend.

“I want to do this more,” Maharaj said. “I had no idea it existed. Plus, it was a good introduction to the museum as well.”

She attended the event with her coworker, School of Communication academic adviser Bethany Angiolillo, who was excited that an event like this could be held on campus.

The Lowe Art Museum hosts Sip and Sketch the third Wednesday of each month during the academic year.

To find the next class, check out The Lowe website at http://www6.miami.edu/lowe/calendar.html