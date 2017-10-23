Photo, Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week: Lantern Festival

CLO_LanternFestival_GonzalezGomez.jpg

This week’s photo of the week comes from contributing photographer Vanessa Gonzalez-Gomez and features Alyssa Rosenfield and Melanie Xia as they have their hair braided and decorated in the faji style during the UM Lantern Festival on Oct. 17. The festival was hosted by the School of Architecture along with participating student organizations COISO and Asian American Student Association, among others. Students were able to participate in traditional Chinese and Japanese crafts, try different Asian cuisine and sing karaoke. At the end of the event, students released water lanterns onto Lake Osceola. For some students, the event brought a sense of familiarity. “It’s like finding a part of my home away from home,” freshman Arnina Zeng said.

October 23, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Prats


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM scores late in another heart-thumper to preserve victory over Syracuse

Either the Miami Hurricanes get a collective adrenaline rush from heart-palpitating fourth quarters, ...

UM’s Larrañaga says he is “Coach 3” in FBI report and probe has “been a strain”

University of Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga, his face showing the strain of an ongoing ...

Who played ‘close to great’ for Mark Richt? And his take on Notre Dame

The No. 8 Hurricanes,  20 1/2-point favorites over next opponent North Carolina, are still one of on ...

Canes get two ACC Players of Week — 1 on offense and 1 on defense

Kudos to the two newest Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week: tight end Christopher Herndon ...

Miami Hurricanes enjoy the ride with Chris Herndon and running back Travis Homer

Mark Richt is not overly concerned with depth. Not when the eighth-ranked Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 4-0 ...

The Witches of Venice

A University of Miami Ph.D. student in the Department of History sheds light on the dark history of ...

The Power of Art

Univeristy of Miami’s Wynwood Art Gallery holds its annual faculty exhibition featuring thought-prov ...

Celebrating Innovation and Creativity in Our Nation's Capital

From a game simulating how whales navigate to a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the U showcased some of ...

Blues and Reds Game To Aid Research

A new mobile game called Blues and Reds, now available worldwide, aims to help researchers study int ...

A Global Pain Crisis

A major Lancet Commission report, a three-year project headed by UM’s Professor Felicia Knaul and co ...

Young Hurricanes Poised for Promising Season

The Hurricanes may be young, but they have the talent and poise to make a deep run in March. ...

Herndon, Pinckney Recognized With Weekly Honors

Miami tight end Christopher Herndon and linebacker Michael Pinckney were among those recognized with ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Shirokova Wins Consolation Draw at Regionals

The Miami women's tennis team wrapped up play Sunday the ITA Southeast Regional Championships P ...

No. 8/7 Hurricanes Outlast Syracuse, 27-19

The Hurricanes grabbed four interceptions and another ACC victory as they defeated Syracuse, 27-19, ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching