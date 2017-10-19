Basketball, Sports

UM basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga receives subpoena to turn over information in FBI investigation

While Hurricanes basketball prepares for the upcoming 2017-2018 season, the coaching staff is still dealing with procedures involving the NCAA corruption scandal – one where the FBI is investigating Miami’s involvement in the bribery of a high school recruit.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, head coach Jim Larrañaga reportedly received a grand jury subpoena for texts, emails and other records that have anything to do with the case.

“There’s nothing there,” one of Larrañaga’s attorneys said. “We’re trying to get them to admit they made a mistake and move on.”

Larrañaga has been cooperative with federal authorities for weeks since the investigation started, handing over all records that could relate to the probe. He was also interviewed by the FBI at Miami international Airport just weeks ago.

Larrañaga has been consistent in his assurance that neither he nor his staff have done anything wrong and that they were not involved in the bribery of any high school recruit.

“We want the government to have any and everything that they ask for by way of emails and phone records,” Larrañaga’s attorney Stuart Grossman said. “We are cooperating fully. This will only prove his innocence.”

October 19, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


