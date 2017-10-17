Greek Life, News

Kappa Kappa Gamma to suspend operations due to low recruitment numbers

The University of Miami’s first sorority – Kappa Kappa Gamma – will suspend its chapter operations effective May 2018, after years of struggling to maintain competitive recruitment numbers.

According to an announcement to the Greek community at an Oct. 17 Panhellenic meeting and a letter released by Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Whitely, the Delta Kappa Chapter at UM voted to make the decision to seize its operations.

“I applaud the women of the chapter for having the courage to make the decision that is in the best interest of the chapter for now and, hopefully, will ensure a future for Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Miami,” Whitely said in the letter.

In March 2015, the chapter was on the verge of being suspended by the national organization because of low recruitment numbers, but the decision was reversed after UM administrators brokered a compromise with the fraternity’s national officials. Had the suspension stayed in place, the chapter would have looked to recolonize – to start from scratch – in 2017.

Following the 2015 suspension and subsequent reversal, the university, including Whitely, worked closely with Kappa National President to ensure the chapter succeeded and met its recruitment quotas every year.

Since it started at UM in 1938, members of the chapter raised funds for their national philanthropy, Reading is Fundamental, which focuses on increasing child literacy rates.

Kappa Kappa Gamma will look to recolonize on UM’s campus in 2022. Members of the sorority declined to comment on the decision.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

October 17, 2017

