Edge, Music

Frost Symphony Orchestra brings 20th century classics to modern day

this is an image

The Frost Symphony Orchestra gets ready for their "Gems of the 20th Century" concert on Oct. 6. Photo credit: Jason Donnelly

A glance at the program for “Gems of the 20th Century,” performed by the Frost Symphony Orchestra, might make one a bit confused. All three pieces listed were written in a timespan of less than 40 years and were standard repertoire, played thousands of times per year by orchestras across the world – but back in the 1900s.

A first impression, however, is often wrong.

After the orchestra tuned up, Assistant Conductor Alexander Magalong took the podium to open the concert with Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide.” This was from his Broadway production, an adaptation of French Enlightenment writer Voltaire’s novel of the same name.

The four-minute opener was an energetic and cheery endeavor, aided greatly by Magalong’s fluid conducting that drove the orchestra forward, but never felt rushed.

“The orchestra had great passion, extremely diverse and contrasting dynamics, and awesome stage presence,” freshman in music composition Wesley Thompson said.

Next on the program was “Suite from ‘The Miraculous Mandarin,’” written by Hungarian composer Béla Bartók. Led by Conductor Thomas Sleeper, the orchestra handled the 20-minute piece with an unapologetic brashness that is characteristic of Bartok’s music.

Singling out a particular section would be unfair, as the strings, winds and percussion all made strong contributions to the cacophonous harmony.

“The performance may not have been perfect, [but]every single person in Gusman Hall felt [the]same level of excitement,” tubist TJ Graf said. “That’s pretty cool to achieve.”

After a brief intermission, the orchestra and composer Thomas Sleeper took the stage again to deliver a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5 in D Minor;” a behemoth clocking in at just over 50 minutes.

The orchestra, while sensitive enough to respect the piece’s great lyrical content, did not waste their opportunities to drop the hammer in terms of dynamics and emotion. The brass section, particularly the low brass, showed their musical maturity by filling the hall while not burying the orchestra.

“I feel that we gave a musical, mature and exciting performance of these classic and important pieces,” trumpeter Bobby Gallagher said. “FSO really rose to the occasion.”

The most ingenious portion of the concert was not the performances itself, but the choice in programming. The three “gems” from the 1900s were chosen for both their similarities and their differences.

Bernstein, Bartók and Shostakovich all utilize dissonance, but to varying degrees of volume and subtly. Most notably, the tonal incongruity of the Bartók, which can be chillingly uncomfortable, made the mighty Shostakovich sound infinitely more heroic by comparison.

This effect may have been felt the most by Thompson, who was one of the first audience members to stand up after the last chord.

“It was amazing,” Thompson said. “Shostakovich’s ‘Symphony No. 5’ was my favorite piece of the night.”

The Frost Symphony Orchestra performs next on Oct. 27 at Gusman Hall, featuring flutist Sir James Galway.

October 17, 2017

Reporters


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s two newest stars turning heads on campus

Darrell Langham, the redshirt junior receiver who caused an uproar among Miami Hurricanes fans the p ...

Here are UM’s 2018 Hall of Fame class inductees

This news release just in from the University of Miami, another impressive class about to be inducte ...

UM makes cut for five-star recruit Vernon Carey, Jr.

The University of Miami men’s basketball team got a welcome dose of good news on Monday night. Verno ...

UM football gets some players back Tuesday at practice

After a disheartening week of practice injury-wise following the University of Miami’s victory at Fl ...

UM’s Lonnie Walker cleared to play following surgery

University of Miami’s highly-touted freshman Lonnie Walker, who had surgery for a torn right meniscu ...

Celebrating Innovation and Creativity in Our Nation's Capital

From a game simulating how whales navigate to a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the U showcased some of ...

Blues and Reds Game To Aid Research

A new mobile game called Blues and Reds, now available worldwide, aims to help researchers study int ...

A Global Pain Crisis

A major Lancet Commission report, a three-year project headed by UM’s Professor Felicia Knaul and co ...

CLaRO to Address Health Issues in High-Risk Latino Communities

With a $6.8 million NIH grant, the UM School of Nursing and Health Studies and FIU Robert Stempel Co ...

Seafarers and Sagas

A summer 2017 excursion unlike any other united a group of University of Miami students and faculty ...

Langham Shines Under the Brightest Lights

Darrell Langham has been a hero twice this season, but his path to prominence has been a long one. ...

UM Sports Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Class

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2018 inductees for the 50th A ...

Layland Named ACC Co-Diver of the Week

Senior diver Wally Layland was recognized for her standout performance at the SMU Classic with ACC C ...

Walker IV Named to Jerry West Award Watch List

University of Miami freshman Lonnie Walker IV was among 20 players named to the watch list for the 2 ...

Miami Opens 'Fall Ball' Wednesday at The Light

The Miami Hurricanes will begin preparation for the 2018 season when fall practice commences Wed., O ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching