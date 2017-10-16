LGBT, News

LGBTQ-ally program creates mentorship opportunities for community

DSC09836.jpg

Former UM student Jacob Rudolph said being matched with someone who understood what he was going through was one of the best experiences of his college career. Without UM’s LGBTQ+ Mentorship Program, he would not have had that opportunity.

The mentorship program pairs students with a mentor on UM’s faculty or staff. Rudolph, who graduated in May 2017, said he formed a life-long friendship with Meredith Camel, executive director of UM Communications.

“It was just really nice to have someone who has been through so many of the challenges that LGBTQ people face in their lives to just be able to talk it out one-on-one and not feel worried about being judged whenever I wanted emotional support,” Rudolph said.

Along with offering personal, professional and academic support to UM students, mentors are in charge of directing mentees to campus and community LGBTQ resources and increasing mentorship capacity for LGBTQ-identified students.

For students in the LGBTQ community, such as Emma Lam, the program provides an opportunity to get in touch with campus resources. Lam, a sophomore and secretary of SpectrUM – UM’s largest LGBTQ student organization – said the main focus of the program is for students to foster a relationship with their mentors that will facilitate academic and professional development according to their personal needs and goals.

“Students will have the opportunity to learn from the guidance of experienced university employees,” she said.

Anthony Sis, assistant director of UM’s LGBTQ Student Center, said the mentorship program’s application has undergone a few changes this year. Instead of mentees choosing their mentors after a social at the start of the academic school year, the pairs will be selected in advance. Sis said more questions have been added to both mentee and mentor applications to select the best pairings based on personal and academic interests.

The main goal of this program is to connect students with faculty and staff members at UM, who are either members or allies of the LGBTQ community, Sis said. Mentors are meant to provide support through individualized engagement.

“College is a crucial time where gender identity and sexual orientation develops through many different experiences,” Sis said. “The mentorship program is meant to guide students during this time period with an academic and social support lens.”

The program, was originally created by LGBTQ-identified members in the Butler Center prior to the LGBTQ Student Center’s opening in August 2016.

Typically, between 10 to 15 mentees and mentors apply. The only requirement to become a mentor is to be a faculty or staff member with a strong desire to empower and support LGBTQ students and allies. There are no specific requirements to become a mentee, and any undergraduate UM student can apply.

Mentors and mentees must fill out the Mentor Application Form and Mentee Interest Form, respectively. Both forms can be found on OrgSync.

Rudolph said he encourages students to apply because the program matched him with “one of the top three people” he met at UM.

“There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Rudolph said.

To learn more about the LGBTQ+ mentorship program, visit lgbtq.studentaffairs.miami.edu.

October 16, 2017

Reporters

Elina Katrin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Undefeated UM football is back in the national conversation

The Hurricanes have become part of college football’s national conversation, and the more wins they ...

Meet UM’s cool, calm ACC football Players of the Week

Kicker Michael Badgley will soon become the University of Miami’s all-time field goal leader. In the ...

‘Minor miracle’ could lead to major season for Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami coach Mark Richt called Darrell Langham’s amazing, 28-yard catch on fourth-and-1 ...

Darrell Langham one of several Hurricanes players coming of age

Darrell Langham is 6-4, but might as well be 8-4 — that’s how much he has grown in stature for the M ...

Langham is the hero again as UM rallies to defeat Ga. Tech in final seconds

The Miami Hurricanes have done it again. For the second week in a row, the Canes rallied to win in t ...

Celebrating Innovation and Creativity in Our Nation's Capital

From a game simulating how whales navigate to a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the U showcased some of ...

Blues and Reds Game To Aid Research

A new mobile game called Blues and Reds, now available worldwide, aims to help researchers study int ...

A Global Pain Crisis

A major Lancet Commission report, a three-year project headed by UM’s Professor Felicia Knaul and co ...

CLaRO to Address Health Issues in High-Risk Latino Communities

With a $6.8 million NIH grant, the UM School of Nursing and Health Studies and FIU Robert Stempel Co ...

Seafarers and Sagas

A summer 2017 excursion unlike any other united a group of University of Miami students and faculty ...

Football Legends Inducted into UM Ring of Honor

Hurricanes legends Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp and Sean Taylor were officially ad ...

Two Hurricanes Honored With Weekly ACC Awards

University of Miami wide receiver Darrell Langham and kicker Michael Badgley were among those recogn ...

Templeton Garners Second ACC Player of the Week Honor

University of Miami redshirt setter Haley Templeton was named ACC Player of the Week, the conference ...

Miami Advances at ITA Southeast Regional

Freshman Bojan Jankulovski highlighted Day 2 competition on Saturday for the University of Miami men ...

Kickoff at North Carolina Set for Noon on Oct. 28

The University of Miami's football game at North Carolina on Oct. 28 will kick off at noon ET o ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching