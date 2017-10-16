Dear V

Five fiends you meet on Omegle

V has been feeling kind of nostalgic lately.

You may remember last week, when we discussed Kik – known more commonly as the place you likely sent and/or received your first D pic. Or V pic. Or T pic. You can probably insert any letter you want because sometimes Kik got pretty kinky.

This got V thinking about some of the best digital doodads of our past – Club Penguin, Ask.fm, Poptropica and AOL Instant Messenger a.k.a AIM (Rest In Peace).

But none of these compare to the long-lasting, true digital gem of our generation: Omegle, the anonymous online chat tool that lets you text or video chat with a random stranger from anywhere in the world.

You can chat based on a common interest or watch two other people chat. You can make up an entirely fake backstory (this is recommended) and learn about the unique personalities, cultures and private parts of the world.

Over the weekend, I was bored and yearning for the good ol’ days, so I decided to log on to Omegle. Ah, the terrible website layout and feeling of shameful curiosity it gave me. V spent a very long time on the site, and I came up with a definitive list of the five people who will ask for your “ASL” (age, sex, location) on Omegle:

14-Year-Old Girl with Friends

Very impressive, you disabled the Net Nanny on your parent’s desktop computer and were able to hack into the goldmine for some naughty sleepover fun. Good for you, teens. Enjoy spending the next four hours giggling uncontrollably whenever anybody does anything. We know you said you’re 18, Megan. We know you’re not.

Solo Stroker

We’ve all seen this shot, framed from belly button to knees. Probably the most scarring encounter on Omegle. One second you’re nonchalantly clicking through chats and the next, you’ve got junk mail. I get you like to be watched – sometimes I do, too – but turn your camera off while whacking off. In the words of Mike Wazowski, “Put that thing back where it came from or so help me.” Sorry about your childhood.

Porn Advertisement

I don’t want to check out your private show, Stephanie. I know you’ll just try to steal my credit card information.

Thought This Was Skype

Usually, this is a confused foreigner who just stares into their grainy web camera. They’re not sure of who they are, where they are, why they are there or how they got there. They were just trying to Skype their grandma to wish her a happy birthday.

[Blank Screen]

They’re watching you. They don’t have their camera on, but they’re watching you.

Moral of the story, you never know who you’re talking to on these sites. Proceed to internet chat rooms at your own risk.

October 16, 2017

Reporters

V'S Take


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Undefeated UM football is back in the national conversation

The Hurricanes have become part of college football’s national conversation, and the more wins they ...

Meet UM’s cool, calm ACC football Players of the Week

Kicker Michael Badgley will soon become the University of Miami’s all-time field goal leader. In the ...

‘Minor miracle’ could lead to major season for Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami coach Mark Richt called Darrell Langham’s amazing, 28-yard catch on fourth-and-1 ...

Darrell Langham one of several Hurricanes players coming of age

Darrell Langham is 6-4, but might as well be 8-4 — that’s how much he has grown in stature for the M ...

Langham is the hero again as UM rallies to defeat Ga. Tech in final seconds

The Miami Hurricanes have done it again. For the second week in a row, the Canes rallied to win in t ...

Celebrating Innovation and Creativity in Our Nation's Capital

From a game simulating how whales navigate to a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the U showcased some of ...

Blues and Reds Game To Aid Research

A new mobile game called Blues and Reds, now available worldwide, aims to help researchers study int ...

A Global Pain Crisis

A major Lancet Commission report, a three-year project headed by UM’s Professor Felicia Knaul and co ...

CLaRO to Address Health Issues in High-Risk Latino Communities

With a $6.8 million NIH grant, the UM School of Nursing and Health Studies and FIU Robert Stempel Co ...

Seafarers and Sagas

A summer 2017 excursion unlike any other united a group of University of Miami students and faculty ...

Football Legends Inducted into UM Ring of Honor

Hurricanes legends Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp and Sean Taylor were officially ad ...

Two Hurricanes Honored With Weekly ACC Awards

University of Miami wide receiver Darrell Langham and kicker Michael Badgley were among those recogn ...

Templeton Garners Second ACC Player of the Week Honor

University of Miami redshirt setter Haley Templeton was named ACC Player of the Week, the conference ...

Miami Advances at ITA Southeast Regional

Freshman Bojan Jankulovski highlighted Day 2 competition on Saturday for the University of Miami men ...

Kickoff at North Carolina Set for Noon on Oct. 28

The University of Miami's football game at North Carolina on Oct. 28 will kick off at noon ET o ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching