UM soccer drops fifth straight in 3-1 loss to Boston College

Despite a career-high 10 saves by Miami Hurricanes goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, UM soccer dropped its fifth straight match in a 3-1 loss to the Boston College Eagles on Oct. 8.

The Canes scored first but were unable to match the consistency of the Eagles’ offense. BC finished with a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Tullis-Joyce opened the game with a diving save off a shot attempt by Boston College’s Jillian Jennings in the fourth minute.

Two minutes later, UM senior forward Ronnie Johnson found sophomore forward Kristina Fisher in the box. Fisher drew a penalty from Eagles’ goalkeeper Alexis Bryant and buried the free shot to give Miami a 1-0 lead early.

Boston College answered with a goal in the fifteenth minute by freshman midfielder Sam Coffey. Coffey had a game-high three shots on goal.

Some nice passing back and forth between forwards Michelle Giamportone and Grace Rapp gave Miami a good chance to score, but the Boston College defense recovered and prevented what would have been a game-altering play.

BC scored again in the 32nd minute to take the lead.

Both sides were even to start the second half. Miami had two shots blocked in the 46th minute, and Fisher missed high on a free kick in the 48th minute.

Tullis-Joyce saved two shot attempts by the Eagles in the 55th and 56th minutes.

The Eagles took control of the game late in the half. BC senior Lauren Berman scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season in the 73rd minute.

UM forward Camie Kelton had a great chance to cut the lead down to one in the 87th minute but had her shot blocked by Bryant.

Fisher, who is from Jupiter, Florida, is a perfect 3-3 on penalties for her career.

“I just try to take a deep breath and think about the shot,” Fisher said on her approach.

Hurricanes defender Maisie Baker was issued a yellow card in the 75th minute.

The Canes are still looking for their first win in ACC play.

“I think we just talk as a team and try to get some more energy going so we can come back strong against Syracuse,” Fisher said.

Miami junior Niccola Venezia had the opportunity to play against her younger sister, BC forward Francesca Venezia. The sisters from Wantagh, New York, tallied 65 minutes of play combined.

This matchup marked the last of a three-game home stand for the Hurricanes. Their next game is at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Syracuse.

Michael Leyva


