No. 11 Hurricanes kick last second field goal to defeat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 25-24

Darrell Langham did it…again.

For the second time in as many weeks, the redshirt junior receiver made the catch to put the Miami Hurricanes in position to win the football game.

With a 24-yard field goal made by Miami senior kicker Michael Badgley with just four seconds left, the No. 11 Canes defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 25-24 in a nail biter on Saturday afternoon in Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami was down by two with the ball, and it was fourth-and-11 on the Georgia Tech 43-yard line with 36 seconds left. The Canes needed a field goal, but were too far away to try it.

That’s when starting quarterback Malik Rosier lobbed up a pass for Langham. At first the ball bobbled off the defender’s hands, but Langham maintained his focus to catch the ball while falling – a 28-yard completion to the 15-yard line.

Now UM was close enough, and the team closed it out.

On the final drive, Rosier went to senior receiver Braxton Berrios four separate times to keep the drive going, just like he did against Florida State last weekend.

Miami struggled for consistency on offense, specifically in the passing game. Rosier had some tough moments, missing open receivers throughout the contest. But once again, when it counted most, he made the pass to lead the Hurricanes to victory.

Rosier completed 23 of his 37 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets defense, that ranks sixth in the country, gave the Canes all it could handle at Hard Rock Stadium, sending an array of pass rushers to Rosier.

In his first career start at running back for Miami, sophomore Travis Homer was the Canes’ biggest bright spot on offense, rushing for a career-high 170 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. He also added a 17-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.

Homer replaced the injured Mark Walton, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery to his right ankle.

For the majority of the afternoon, the Hurricanes could not stop the Yellow Jackets’ explosive, triple-option offense. The GT run game racked up over 200 yards on the ground.

After seemingly capturing the momentum with a score right before halftime to cut the early deficit to one, the Canes put themselves in a deadly hole on the first play of the second half – one that made fans wonder if this would really be UM’s first loss of the season.

On a failed onside kick attempt, Georgia Tech returned the loose ball 42 yards for the touchdown to give it a 21-13 lead. The Miami special team’s players hung their heads in disappointment.

The Canes were coming off a win that broke a seven-game losing streak to the Florida State Seminoles. The players were clearly beaten up and not in the best condition – UM was without five starters.

Miami came into the game with the third-longest win streak in the FBS dating back to last season – the Canes had won nine straight. Only Clemson and South Florida have won more.

Next on the schedule for Miami: A home matchup against Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Hard Rock Stadium.