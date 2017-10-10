A$AP Ferg and Cash Cash to perform at Homecoming concert

Hurricane Productions announced Oct. 10 that A$AP Ferg and Cash Cash will be UM’s 2017 Homecoming performers.

Harlem-born rapper A$AP Ferg is known for his affiliation in the rap collective A$AP Mob alongside popular artists A$AP Rocky and A$AP Nast. He is known for songs such as “Shabba” and “Work,” as well as the hit single “Plain Jane” from his newly released album, “Still Striving.”

“HP concerts was determined on a rap headliner, someone current,” HP concerts chair Kyle Gordon said. “Ferg released an album in August with features on the album inlcuding Migos, Playboi Carti, Snoop Dogg and more.”

The other homecoming headliner is Cash Cash, an electronic music group from New Jersey. The group consists of three DJs – brothers Jean and Alex Makhoulf and Samuel Frisch.

The EDM group rose to prominence with its recent hit “All My Love,” featuring pop singer Conor Maynard. The song already has over 40 million streams on Spotify.

“We also wanted to bring a pop/dance atmosphere as well,” Gordon said. “Cash Cash was the perfect fit for this because their music creates an enthusiastic vibe.”

Featured photo courtesy Flickr user swimfinfan.