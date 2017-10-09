International, News

Students look forward to study abroad despite increase in fatal terror attacks in Western Europe

For junior Francesca Ciuffo, going to Rome for the spring 2018 semester is an experience she has been looking forward to for years. However, with domestic and international terrorism on the rise, she said her upcoming semester abroad does come with some fear.

The number of fatal terror attacks across Western Europe has been on the rise in recent years, according to data released by the Global Terrorism Database. In 2014, there were two attacks. That number jumped to 23 in 2015 and up again to 30 attacks in 2016.

The attacks have resulted in fatalities ranging from dozens to hundreds killed or injured.

Ciuffo said the rise in terrorism across Europe temporarily put a damper on her plans last year when she began to fear potential attacks. The New York native said last year, even in the United States, she was scared to participate in events that drew large numbers of people, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Director of the Study Abroad Office Devika Milner said students shouldn’t worry too much about terrorism abroad. Though the number of terrorist attacks in Europe has risen, UM has not dropped any of its programs in Western European countries. In fact, UM will launch a new UParis program in spring 2018, even though Paris suffered the deadliest attack recorded in Western Europe in November 2015. Milner said the program has already garnered 20 applications.

“I stand behind the places where we have programs,” Milner said. “I have visited many of our university partners, and not only do we go to cities and countries that are deemed safe, but even the neighborhoods where we look for student housing are good neighborhoods.”

The University of Miami monitors its students and faculty members who go abroad through a software system called red24, which provides up-to-the-minute notifications about any potential disruptions in areas where UM students or faculty reside. If a serious incident occurs near one of UM’s partner institutions, the study abroad office immediately reaches out to both the partner institution and any students who could potentially be affected. Students are then told to follow the instructions of the university where they are studying.

In some cases, the study abroad office has organized for students to return home early. In 2015, some UM students studying in Paris on independently organized programs expressed a desire to leave after the attacks. All students who wished to return early were able to complete their studies electronically from home, Milner said.

Though UM offers study abroad opportunities in other countries and cities that have been hit by terror attacks and other forms of unrest in the past, UM does not offer study abroad programs in any countries that have travel warnings issued by the U.S. State Department.

In recent years, the university has been forced to suspend two of its semester-long programs. The UCape Town program was canceled by the office of Study Abroad in October 2016 after months of student protests and violence in South Africa. The response erupted as a result of a call to raise tuition by 8 percent. The increase would significantly impact marginalized families. UCape Town will resume in spring 2018.

UM also suspended all of its programs in Turkey following several terrorist attacks by both ISIS and Kurdish militants that led to more than 400 deaths. The study abroad office still does not allow its students to travel to Turkey through the university.

Despite political and civil tensions in various parts of the world, the number of students applying to go to Europe has not declined, Milner said.

Ciuffo said she was initially nervous to apply for the URome program but has come to accept that dangers exist everywhere.

“You have to do what you want to do,” she said. “Don’t live your life in fear and, even in Rome, you just have to be careful of your surroundings.”

Ciuffo said the university has done a good job of keeping her informed about the dangers abroad and how to prepare for her upcoming semester.

Samantha Hessinger, a senior planning to study in London next semester, said the terror attacks abroad have had little to no effect on her choice of where to study.

“You shouldn’t limit yourself because there are bad people in the world,” she said.

Featured photo courtesy Flickr user Chris Yunker.

October 9, 2017

Reporters

Zach Grissom


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM-FSU game ‘as much fun’ as Richt has had ‘in 33 years.’ But how are the injured guys?

The Miami Hurricanes might be rising in the rankings, but they just hope their players aren’t fallin ...

UM’s Braxton Berrios, who dominated against FSU, named ACC Receiver of the Week

Miami senior Braxton Berrios, who led the Hurricanes with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdo ...

UM running back Mark Walton to undergo season-ending surgery on ankle

The season is over for University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton. Walton, arguably the Hur ...

Miami Hurricanes rise in polls but could be without key starters

The Miami Hurricanes are on the rise again. After their thrilling 24-20 come-from-behind victory Sat ...

Miami snaps 7-year losing streak to FSU on touchdown with six seconds left

The curse is over. The streak is snapped. The Hurricanes can breathe again. After seven consecutive ...

UM Trustee Robert Mann Passes Away

Alumnus and WVUM co-founder’s influential gifts and service strengthened the U ...

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry, B.M. '06

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Berrios Named ACC Receiver of the Week

Senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios captured Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week honors ...

Soccer Heads North to Syracuse

After its match at Syracuse was postponed due to Hurricane Irma, the Miami soccer team is now set to ...

Canes Win Thriller at Florida State, 24-20

It took 59 minutes and 54 seconds, but the Miami Hurricanes prevailed over the Florida State Seminol ...

Kickoff vs. Syracuse Set for 3:30 PM on Oct. 21

The University of Miami's football game against Syracuse on Oct. 21 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.  ...

Miami Continues Ascent in Top-25 Rankings

Following a 24-20 win over Florida State Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, Miami climbed ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching