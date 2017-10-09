Gallery, Photo, UM-FSU

Gallery: UM vs. FSU

The Hurricanes broke their seven year losing streak against the Seminoles on Saturday night. Check out our photo recap of the UM vs. FSU game by staff photographer Josh White.

_DSC8217original.jpg

UM vs. FSU
Saturday, October 7 Photo credit: Josh White

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM-FSU game ‘as much fun’ as Richt has had ‘in 33 years.’ But how are the injured guys?

The Miami Hurricanes might be rising in the rankings, but they just hope their players aren’t fallin ...

UM’s Braxton Berrios, who dominated against FSU, named ACC Receiver of the Week

Miami senior Braxton Berrios, who led the Hurricanes with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdo ...

UM running back Mark Walton to undergo season-ending surgery on ankle

The season is over for University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton. Walton, arguably the Hur ...

Miami Hurricanes rise in polls but could be without key starters

The Miami Hurricanes are on the rise again. After their thrilling 24-20 come-from-behind victory Sat ...

Miami snaps 7-year losing streak to FSU on touchdown with six seconds left

The curse is over. The streak is snapped. The Hurricanes can breathe again. After seven consecutive ...

UM Trustee Robert Mann Passes Away

Alumnus and WVUM co-founder’s influential gifts and service strengthened the U ...

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry, B.M. '06

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Berrios Named ACC Receiver of the Week

Senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios captured Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week honors ...

Soccer Heads North to Syracuse

After its match at Syracuse was postponed due to Hurricane Irma, the Miami soccer team is now set to ...

Canes Win Thriller at Florida State, 24-20

It took 59 minutes and 54 seconds, but the Miami Hurricanes prevailed over the Florida State Seminol ...

Kickoff vs. Syracuse Set for 3:30 PM on Oct. 21

The University of Miami's football game against Syracuse on Oct. 21 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.  ...

Miami Continues Ascent in Top-25 Rankings

Following a 24-20 win over Florida State Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, Miami climbed ...

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching