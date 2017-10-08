UM baseball looking for walk-on athletes

Miami Hurricanes baseball will be holding a mandatory compliance meeting at the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Walk-on tryouts will be held at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Anyone interested can call the baseball office at 305-284-4171 for more information.

UM’s 2017 recruiting class was ranked No. 8 in the country by Baseball America in September. The class is ranked No. 2 in the ACC, which continues a longstanding trend of top recruits choosing the University of Miami.

Miami’s 2016 group was ranked No. 13, its 2014 group was ranked No. 20, its 2013 class was ranked No. 6 and its 2012 newcomers were ranked No. 9.

Two members of the 2017 class were selected in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft – right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon was taken by Milwaukee in the 33rd round while infielder Ray Gil was picked in the 37th round by Oakland.

Danny Reyes, an incoming transfer from Broward Junior College, was drafted in the 39th round by the Boston Red Sox out of high school in 2015.

McMahon (No. 76), first baseman Alex Toral (No. 199), outfielder Gabe Rivera (No. 329) and first baseman Connor Allen (No. 440) were all ranked among BaseballAmerica’s top 500 draft-eligible prospects.