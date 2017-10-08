Baseball, Sports

UM baseball looking for walk-on athletes

Miami Hurricanes baseball will be holding a mandatory compliance meeting at the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Walk-on tryouts will be held at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Anyone interested can call the baseball office at 305-284-4171 for more information.

UM’s 2017 recruiting class was ranked No. 8 in the country by Baseball America in September. The class is ranked No. 2 in the ACC, which continues a longstanding trend of top recruits choosing the University of Miami.

Miami’s 2016 group was ranked No. 13, its 2014 group was ranked No. 20, its 2013 class was ranked No. 6 and its 2012 newcomers were ranked No. 9.

Two members of the 2017 class were selected in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft – right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon was taken by Milwaukee in the 33rd round while infielder Ray Gil was picked in the 37th round by Oakland.

Danny Reyes, an incoming transfer from Broward Junior College, was drafted in the 39th round by the Boston Red Sox out of high school in 2015.

McMahon (No. 76), first baseman Alex Toral (No. 199), outfielder Gabe Rivera (No. 329) and first baseman Connor Allen (No. 440) were all ranked among BaseballAmerica’s top 500 draft-eligible prospects.

 

October 8, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM running back Mark Walton to undergo season-ending surgery on ankle

The season is over for University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton. Walton, arguably the Hur ...

Miami Hurricanes rise in polls but could be without key starters

The Miami Hurricanes are on the rise again. After their thrilling 24-20 come-from-behind victory Sat ...

Miami snaps 7-year losing streak to FSU on touchdown with six seconds left

The curse is over. The streak is snapped. The Hurricanes can breathe again. After seven consecutive ...

Berrios on sweet redemption performance in win over FSU: ‘I was ready for a moment’

The first time Braxton Berrios touched the ball Saturday at Florida State it resulted in disaster. H ...

Darrell Langham waited all day to become UM’s hero at FSU — and delivered

Darrell Langham is a Miami Hurricane hero today. For more than 59 thrilling minutes of football acti ...

UM Trustee Robert Mann Passes Away

Alumnus and WVUM co-founder’s influential gifts and service strengthened the U ...

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry, B.M. '06

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Canes Win Thriller at Florida State, 24-20

It took 59 minutes and 54 seconds, but the Miami Hurricanes prevailed over the Florida State Seminol ...

Miami Continues Ascent in Top-25 Rankings

Following a 24-20 win over Florida State Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, Miami climbed ...

Canes Golf Heads West For Fall Finale

The University of Miami women's golf team will take part in its final tournament of the fall, a ...

Kickoff vs. Georgia Tech Set for 3:30 PM on Oct. 14

The University of Miami's football game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p ...

Pitt Proves Too Strong for Miami

The University of Miami volleyball team could not spoil Pittsburgh's perfect start to Atlantic ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching