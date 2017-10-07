UM v. FSU Live Blog

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (1-2, 1-1 ACC)

It’s finally that time. After Hurricane Irma postponed the Hurricanes’ original faceoff with the Seminoles scheduled for Sept. 16, the two rivals are set to battle it out at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Here is what you need to know…

1st Quarter:

Florida State delivers first punch – running back Jacques Patrick rushes for 34 yards untouched down the middle.

Miami recovers nicely – getting some good pressure on Florida State freshman quarterback James Blackman early to force fourth down. FSU chooses to punt. Punt falls inside the 5-yard line.

First possession for the Canes…not too pretty. Inside their own 5-yard line, Canes go three-and-out. Rosier almost picked off while feeling pressure in own end zone.

Safe to say the passion is there early in this rivalry matchup.

UM defensive lineman Kendrick Norton with the first sack of the ball game, catching Blackman by surprise. Miami forces fourth down – it gets the ball back on the 20.

Rosier completes his first pass, finding one of his favorite targets – tight end Christopher Herndon IV – for nine yards.

Rosier misses Herndon high on third-and-one, Hurricanes have yet to get a first down.

Patrick does it again – a 29-yard run this time. Looked very similar to the first big rush.

Tough break for the Canes – forced a blocked a pass only to have it called back because of a roughing-the-passer penalty on Michael Jackson.

Noles are rolling. Blackman with a first-down rush, and Patrick can’t be stopped.

Florida State in red zone with momentum.

Blackman just barely misses his target in the back of the end zone. It would have been a touchdown.

Florida State, for some reason, runs it on third-and-eight. Maybe Coach Jimbo Fisher doesn’t fully trust his freshman QB?

Noles hit 27-yard field goal to put the first points on the board. Seminoles up 3-0 with just over four minutes left in the 1st quarter.

Hurricanes can’t get any type of rhythm. Short game, long game…nothing is there right now. Seminoles’ defense looking stout early, showing everyone why it was ranked so high coming into the season.

FSU running back Cam Akers just laid the hammer on UM cornerback Sheldrick Redwine on a 12-yard rush. Lowered his shoulder and knocked Redwine over while going out of bounds.

Through one quarter, FSU up on UM 3-0.

2nd Quarter:

On third down, Rosier looked about as unsure as a quarterback could look on that throw. He is feeling the pressure early. Miami punts with 13:21 left in second quarter.

UM defensive end Demetrius Jackson with the big-time sack on third down. FSU punts.

Miami’s read option that has worked so well all season did not work out on that play for Rosier. Loss of yards.

Rosier can’t hit a target right now.

Miami defensive lineman RJ McIntosh with the sack. 2nd-and-11.

McIntosh tackles Blackman on a rush, forcing fourth down. Miami regains possession at 8:13 mark of second quarter. Score still 3-0 Florida State.

Hurricanes have had 14 of their 21 plays result in zero or negative yardage. Is it obvious they are struggling?

Rosier sacked by Tarvarus McFadden while trying to find his target. Miami punts…again.

Miami has left too many FSU receivers wide open. Blackman finds Keith Gavin for 13 yards and the first down. Hurricanes have also let Akers and Patrick run for multiple rushes without initial contact.

Michael Jackson intercepts Blackman for the game’s first turnover. Canes get ball back with 1:04 left in the second quarter.

Rosier is looking in the right places but is finding his receivers just a second too late every time and is unable to place his passes on target.

FSU gets its first sack of the game on Rosier right after suffering a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Rosier trying to use his legs – Noles pressure just too much.

Another blown opportunity – on 3rd and 13, Rosier throws too high and misses a wide open Lawrence Cager down the middle of the field. This would have put Miami in scoring position for the first time.

Florida State up 3-0 on Miami at halftime.

3rd Quarter: Miami gets ball first

The Hurricanes finally get a big offensive play – Rosier to Richards for 32 yards. Rosier then gains eight yards on a rush to the left in which Richards lays a heavy block, knocking over FSU defender. That is what the UM vs. FSU rivalry is all about – physicality.

Rosier misses Berrios on a slant for what would have been a touchdown, and then can’t get the pass to Ahmmon Richards to stick.

Canes settle for 31-yard Michael Badgely field goal to tie the score at 3-3 at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter.

On first offensive play of the second half for FSU, highly scrutinized UM cornerback Dee Delaney intercepts Blackman.

The Turnover Chain is alive and well. Hurricanes recover ball on Seminoles’ 47-yard line at the 11-minute mark of the third quarter.

What would the Canes do without Ahmmon Richards? On third down, Rosier finds Richards for 15 yards and the first down. Canes move the chains.

Rosier throws his first interception of the game looking for his receiver in the end zone. Seminoles defensive back Stanford Samuels gets the pick.

FSU’s defense stays strong even when it looked like Miami was gaining the momentum. Noles start the offense with the ball on their own 20-yard line.

Braxton Berrios does it again for the Miami Hurricanes. Berrios returns a punt for 44 yards and then catches a 21-yard touchdown pass from Rosier.

He now has a touchdown catch in each of his first four games this season.

Canes up 10-3 at 6:57 mark of the third quarter.

Miami’s defensive captain Shaq Quarterman tackles Akers for a loss of one.

The defense looks into it.

Berrios makes another big play. On third down, he catches a seven-yard pass from Rosier to continue the drive.

Miami up 10-3 with ball on own 44-yard line going into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter:

FSU’s Akers breaks through for a 46-yard run right into Miami territory. The Seminoles have gotten a few of those runs this game.

Blackman hits receiver Ryan Izzo for the 15-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10-10 at the 12:17 mark of the fourth quarter.

FSU hits a 38-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Rosier finds Herndon wide open for 37-yard gain.

Not good for the Canes: both Walton and Donaldson get help to limp off the field favoring one leg.

Walton has not looked like himself all game while nursing an ankle injury that has bothered him for two weeks.

The senior came to play in his final game against FSU. Berrios scores his second touchdown of the game on a 6-yard catch. Hurricanes take 17-13 lead with 5:09 left in the final quarter.

Blackman finds a wide open Auden Tate for the 20-yard touchdown. Noles go back up 20-17. Miami has 1:24 left to counter.