Opinion

Defiant NFL athletes demonstrate true patriotism

Unity has been rare in America recently. Politics has divided the nation in half, and both sides are at each other’s throats.

However, we have seen a rare sign of unity in the past two weeks, as every team in the NFL came together to protest President Trump’s comments on Colin Kaepernick’s protest during the national anthem.

There is a plethora of reasons that Trump’s comments were so horrific. Trump argued that protesting during the national anthem goes against fundamental American values, and in doing so demonstrated how little he understands American values. Those who protest represent the spirit that makes this country so unique.

Trump showed that he has no idea what free speech means. Brave people, such as Kaepernick, exemplify the necessity of the First Amendment. It exists to protect people with dissenting opinions from the government. The idea that the head of government would call to fire a private citizen based upon their political beliefs contradicts that purpose.

Likewise, the idea that every citizen should unquestioningly honor the national anthem is antithetical to everything that it represents. At its heart, the national anthem is a song about freedom. It doesn’t make sense that someone should have no freedom in deciding whether or not to stand for that very song.

In addition, these protesting players are not doing so out of hate for this country but out of love – not unconditional but tough love. They use their public visibility to shed light on issues because they yearn for a better, more egalitarian America that would fulfill everything for which the anthem and the flag supposedly stand.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s argument was his attack on the athletes’ wealth, stating that they have no reason to complain. That is exactly what makes their protest so special. Yes, these players have been extremely successful, but they still feel the need to bring attention to the issues plaguing our nation.

So many people in this country struggle and face discrimination on a daily basis. These privileged athletes feel it is their responsibility to help less fortunate citizens. That is what America is about – citizens looking beyond themselves and seeing what can be done to help everyone in society escape oppression. These protesting players embody true patriotism.

Ryan Steinberg is a sophomore majoring in political science. Read Joseph Krupar’s opposing view here.

Featured photo courtesy pixabay user Classically Printed.

October 2, 2017

Reporters

Ryan Steinberg


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Hurricanes quarterback recruit takes a beating

Given a chance to play against a Miami opponent last week, Hurricanes quarterback recruit Artur Sitk ...

After state teams roll rare 7-0, 2 Hurricanes contending in latest offensive rankings

After a big, history-equaling week for college football in the state of Florida, two Miami Hurricane ...

Mark Richt talks FSU and says player should’ve worn turnover chain ‘twice’

Mark Richt will return Saturday to the site where he once served as offensive coordinator, and despi ...

History being made again in UM-FSU football series

If you knew at the beginning of the season that one team would be ranked 13th and the other unranked ...

Stanton, Fins in London, unbeaten Canes, FBI hoops probe top this week’s Hot Button

1. MARLINS: Stanton chases history to season's end: Marlins ownership change is official effect ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Millions Left in Dark After Irma

With power knocked out for millions of people throughout Florida after Hurricane Irma, does putting ...

A Vision Becomes Real

The dedication of the Simulation Hospital at the School of Nursing and Health Studies ushers in a ne ...

A Post-Hurricane Irma Message to Airlines

A Post-Hurricane Irma Message to Airlines on Behalf of the Provost Jeffrey L. Duerk, Ph.D. ...

The Psychological Impacts of Natural Disasters on Youth

Research examines new criteria for studying post-traumatic stress disorder better suited for childre ...

Canes Shine During Day Three of ITA All-American Championships

The University of Miami men's tennis team will be well represented in the second qualification ...

Canes Tied for Seventh at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate

University of Miami junior golfer Dewi Weber returned to her impressive form on Monday, as she carde ...

Football Climbs in Latest Polls Released Sunday

Following a 31-6 win over Duke Friday night at Wallace Wade Stadium, Miami climbed in the latest col ...

Top-Seeded Soriano Wins Title at Rice Invitational

University of Miami men's tennis freshman Adria Soriano won the first intercollegiate singles e ...

Grimstad Tied for Third After One Round at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Sophomore Renate Grimstad highlighted Day 1 competition for the University of Miami women's gol ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching