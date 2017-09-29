Simulation hospital opens, allows hands-on instruction for nursing students

The orange carpet rolled out, and the ribbon was cut.

After two years, The School of Nursing and Health Studies’ (SONHS) Simulation Hospital officially opened its doors.

At five stories and 41,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art building is one of the largest and most advanced simulation hospitals of its kind in the world.

University President Julio Frenk and the new SONHS Dean Cindy Munro welcomed more than 250 special guests and the media to highlight the benefits of the new facility.

Research shows clinical simulation is the key in improving patient safety outcomes, Munro said, but the facility is more than just a classroom.

“The simulation hospital will be a living laboratory,” Munro said. “This space is about more than our education; it will also advance our mission to create new knowledge for practice.”

During the ceremony, guests and media followed self-guided tours of the building. Graduate students presented emergency simulation demonstrations with reactive healthcare mannequins in eight different rooms. The presentations included a birth, resuscitation and fire.

The new hospital illustrated that the future of healthcare is both dramatic and dynamic, Frenk said.

“We need a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, and all that is what this groundbreaking facility is going to allow,” he said.

The Simulation Hospital is open to students and serves as an environment where they will test and master skills.

First-year nurse practitioner Kacie Robinson said the hospital was worth the wait.

“The simulation hospital will actually give us more of an idea of what to expect in the real world,” Robinson said. “Like when we go out there and are hands on with patients.”

Hurricane Irma interrupted the last phase of construction preparations and threatened to delay the dedication ceremony. Frenk related the hospital’s importance to the recent natural disasters in the United States, the Caribbean and Mexico.

“This hospital really launches a new vision for health, professional education, and also for disaster preparedness, which we have seen recently is really imperative,” he said.

Former SONHS Dean, Nilda (Nena) Peragallo Montano, attended the ceremony and was credited with providing the vision for the hospital’s construction.

In August 2016, Montano announced her resignation and became the dean of the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Simulation Hospital is also hosting it’s Inaugural Symposium 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 29 in the hospital’s second-floor auditorium.

The session, “A Response to the Call for Radical Transformation,” will be a dialogue on real-world challenges and innovative solutions for improved disaster response and patient-care experiences.

“We not only open the doors to a new facility but also to new possibilities,” said Edward Erickson, the chief fire officer for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and current PHD student at SONHS.