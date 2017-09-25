Campus Life, Cover, Edge, News, Student Government

Homecoming 2017 theme: Magic in U

The University of Miami’s homecoming committee revealed this year’s Homecoming Week theme to be “The Magic in U” on Monday.

“We always describe homecoming as such a magical time, and the way that the committee developed the theme fit the vision perfectly,” said Laura Thornton, chair of the Homecoming Executive Committee.

The theme was revealed through a Facebook video at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, and two hours later has 1.6K views and 43 shares.

The video includes clips of past Homecoming football games and the traditional boat burning and fireworks. It culminated with Sebastian the Ibis holding a wand and wearing a sorcerer hat while adding a mini Hurricane football jersey and a football to a cauldron, creating the Homecoming theme.

“The theme will encompass all things magical, from spells and potions to princes and princesses,” said Thorton. “We want everyone to have fun with it and also remember that UM is a magical place and take time to appreciate it.”

Homecoming is a long-standing tradition at UM. Since in 1926, the UM community has united through a week of events that highlight the school’s spirit and tradition. If you want to learn more about planning homecoming, their first team meeting will be today, Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. in the Shalala Center.

