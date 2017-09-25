Finance, Hurricane, News

Financial aid office offers extra emergency aid to students post-Irma

Any University of Miami student financially impacted by recent natural disasters may be eligible for additional emergency funds from the university’s Office of Student Financial Assistance and Employment (OSFAE).

UM is allowed to distribute the funding because of an emergency declaration made by the Department of Education, OSFAE Executive Director Raymond Nault-Hix said. The funding will go toward covering “education-related essentials” – expenses students incurred to be safe during the storm, which may include airfare, hotel stays and meals.

Nault-Hix said OSFAE will pull money from wherever possible to provide emergency assistance to students in the shortest amount of time possible. Each application submitted before the Oct. 6 deadline will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

In order to qualify, students must submit documentation and proof of payment of the expenses and a completed 2017-2018 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. Students must have remaining eligibility for federal assistance. Personal property damage is not covered because it is typically covered by insurance, but students may be eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

If students have any questions, Nault-Hix advised to call the OSFAE, which has extended call hours until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The phone number is 305-284-6000 (option 2 for undergraduate students, option 3 for law or graduate students; medical students should call 305-284-6211).

