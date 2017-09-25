Art, Edge, Music, Theater

Arts departments shuffle around dates, resources to accommodate after Irma

L1620222.jpg

Gema Valdes, a supervisor in the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre costume shop, works to sew costumes for the upcoming production of Pippin. The technical crews of the Department of Theatre Arts have had to quickly respond to schedule changes resulting from Hurricane Irma. Photo credit: Isabella Cueto

For two and a half weeks the University of Miami has been on a hiatus. Every class, extracurricular activity and event scheduled during that time was canceled. This forced every department to rethink its agenda to accommodate the break and new academic calendar.

For UM’s theater department, the 20 days off school meant students could not rehearse lines or choreography for the upcoming play, ‘Pippin.’ Many worried, as opening night was originally scheduled for Sept. 28, only three days after classes would resume.

The Frost School dance director and choreographer for ‘Pippin,’ Christine Kellogg, said she could not make her students rehearse until school was back in session, resulting in a complete halt in production.

“Having two weeks away from rehearsal was definitely worrisome,” said Branden Holzer, a theater major playing the titular character in Pippin. “Initially, it was hard to wrap our heads around.”

Not only were the rehearsals postponed, but the set production and costume-making were halted, which resulted in a major loss of time.

“We will have to reduce some of our planned setting and costumes we will present,” Chair of the Theatre Department Stephen Di Benedetto said.

The theater department was able to adjust the Ring Theatre schedule by moving Pippin’s opening night to Oct. 5, a week later than originally scheduled, and squeezing two productions into one month.

The same scheduling problems happened for the Frost School of Music’s performance and concert calendar.

Many events, from its famous “Frost Music Live! Signature Series,” to the musicology lecture series and several concerts were canceled or postponed.

A committee met on Sept. 25 to determine if the school should replay the concerts that were supposed to take place during the hurricane or cancel them entirely.

The calendar was complicated further by special guests who were involved in specific events.

“There was one guest conductor, our outstanding alumnus, Cristian Macelaru, who was going to conduct the orchestra on Sept. 14,” Dean of the Frost School of Music Shelton Berg said. “We had to cancel the concert and now with his busy schedule, we are unsure if we can bring him back.”

However, many concerts were able to be rescheduled, and a new calendar with a list of events is available on the Frost events website. Associate professor Gabriel Beavers resumed the concert series on Monday, Sept. 25, with a bassoon recital of music from 1900-1926. The university was first founded in 1926, when it was also hit by the Great Miami Hurricane.

Problems also arose at the Lowe Art Museum when rescheduling events with special guests.

Because the museum closed from Sept. 6 to Sept. 26, Walter Wick, the artist featured in the Lowe’s latest exhibit, “Walter Wick: Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic,” was not able to visit the museum for his “Community Day” on Sept. 8. The museum remains unsure if he will be able to come a different day.

While it’s hard to make up for lost time, many departments successfully rearranged schedules and found solutions for canceled events and programs. For more information, see the updated arts and culture calendar.

September 25, 2017

Reporters

Shellie Frai


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s Mark Walton hurts ankle, then runs for 204 yards in victory

University of Miami running back Mark Walton was rolling — until he got rolled on, or stepped on. Wa ...

Gold ‘turnover chain’ leads to UM flag, but Richt is cool about it

University of Miami safety Sheldrick Redwine got to wear the gaudy (but beautiful to Canes and their ...

UM at FSU set for 3:30 p.m. And Mark Walton (204 yds) bypassed for award

This just in: University of Miami at Florida State will kick off in Tallahassee at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. ...

UM opens as favorite at Duke, site of 2015 ‘miracle’ play

For those concerned about the apparent on-field struggles of graduate transfer Dee Delaney, an All-A ...

Three AP Top 25 teams in the state, but not all members of the Big Three.

This week’s Top 25 college-affiliated football polls, released Sunday afternoon, agreed on how to ta ...

Serving a Community in Need

UM students fan out across South Florida to help local neighborhoods rebound from the impacts of Hur ...

Category 5 Teamwork

Classes resume on the Coral Gables campus after the removal of 4 million pounds of landscape debris. ...

Residential Reunion

Students living in residential housing are returning to campus and classes with renewed resolve. ...

This Is Not a Drill

UM’s student-run ’Canes Emergency Response Team puts their training into action to assist with recov ...

What a Ride

UM students recount how they rode out the storm called Hurricane Irma. ...

Kickoff at Florida State Set for 3:30 PM

The University of Miami's football game at Florida State on Oct. 7 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. E ...

Second Half Surge Pushes Canes Past Toledo, 52-30

Walton rushes for career-high 204 yards and Rosier has four touchdowns in Miami's comeback vict ...

Volleyball Prevails Over Virginia in a Wild ACC Encounter

The University of Miami volleyball team outlasted Virginia, 3-2, in Atlantic Coast Conference action ...

Canes Sit In Ninth Place at Schooner Fall Classic

Junior golfer Dewi Weber highlighted second round action for the University of Miami women's go ...

Swimming Completes First Weekend at All-Florida

The Miami Hurricanes swimming team wrapped up its opening weekend of competition at the All-Florida ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching